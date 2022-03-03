3/3/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. UKRAINE CONFLICT ASSESSMENT 13

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 2

3. Combat operations in Ukraine are coming to a critical inflection point and Congress must act now

4. The Beginning of the End for Putin?

5. We Followed a Foreign Fighter on His Way to Join the War in Ukraine

6. Ukraine revealed secret battle plans left behind by Russian troops and claimed they show Russia planned a 15-day war

7. A War the Kremlin Tried to Disguise Becomes a Hard Reality for Russians

8. China Asked Russia to Delay Ukraine War Until After Olympics, U.S. Officials Say

9. International Criminal Court begins war crime investigation in Ukraine

10. Statement of ICC Prosecutor, Karim A.A. Khan QC, on the Situation in Ukraine: Receipt of Referrals from 39 States Parties and the Opening of an Investigation

11. Biden administration launches new 'KleptoCapture' task force to go after Russian oligarchs

12. 141 countries vote to condemn Russia at UN

13. Russia Crisis Military Assessment: Why did Russia's invasion stumble?

14. Biden administration does not 'have a strategic interest' in sanctioning Russian oil, White House says

15. Russia Appears To Be Preparing Its Ancient An-2 Biplanes For War In Ukraine

16. VOA Responds to Russian Government Plans to Block VOA Russian Website

17. Opinion | Republicans are so eager to see Biden fail that they’d let Putin succeed

18. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 3, 2022 | SOF News

19. The Wargame Before the War: Russia Attacks Ukraine

20. How Might the War in Ukraine End? Five Factors Will Shape the Outcome

21. Ukraine and a Guide to Avoiding World War III

22. How to protect the world from Putin: Put him before a war crimes tribunal

23. How the Finns Deter Russian Invasion

24. Reimagining Homeland Defense

25. The Two Debates in Military Circles the War in Ukraine Could Help Settle

26. FDD | US unreliability makes regional allies cautious on Ukraine

27. FDD | Putin is not crazy and the Russian invasion is not failing. The West's delusions about this war - and its failure to understand the enemy - will prevent it from saving Ukraine

28. A Ukrainian Insurgency Will Be Long and Bloody

29. Taiwan to more than double annual missile production capacity amid China tension

30. Russia's Plan C - Sir Lawrence Freedman

31. Will Putin Lose Russia?

32. Invasions Are Not Contagious

33. Calling all pirates: This US lawmaker wants you to seize Russian vessels

34. Japan, Russia feud on Twitter over Ukraine invasion, WWII-era territorial dispute



Korean News Content:

1. Ukraine Crisis Prompts Fears of North Korean Challenge to US-Seoul Alliance

2. **North Korea’s Foreign Ministry: “The U.S. is Interfering in Our Domestic Affairs by Using Human Rights, Darkening Prospects for U.S.-DPRK Relations”

3. HRNK Response to March 1 Statement by the DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs

4. Mission Possible: Advancing the Human Rights of North Koreans

5. Security and Defense Issues Facing South Korea’s Next President

6. If Putin has his way, Kim Jong Un may be next

7. The Republic of Korea’s Economic Actions to Support Ukraine - United States Department of State

8. Koreans who fight for Ukraine could face trouble at home

9. South Korea’s raucous politics: presidential election defined by mudslinging and scandal

10. What next President should prioritize

11. Do Samsung smartphones have a chance in China?

12. Leaving their instruments behind, Ukrainian musicians return home to take up arms

13. Moon tells Zelenskyy S. Korea stands in solidarity with Ukrainian people

14. S. Korean crypto exchanges block Russian IP addresses over its invasion of Ukraine

15. S. Korea says F-35A emergency landing caused by bird strike, subsequent damage