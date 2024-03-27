3/27/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Misinformation runs rampant after Baltimore bridge collapse

2. Unfounded conspiracy theories spread online after Baltimore bridge collapse

3. Exclusive: Former US official's work for Chinese client stirs concern over disclosure loopholes

4. Two Wrongs Making a Right? An Unconventional Warfare Strategy to Address Illegal Chinese Fishing

5. Small victories: Army Applications Lab issues first progress report

6. Air Force Ospreys in Japan Remain Grounded After Deadly Crash, Even as Marines Return to the Air

7. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 26, 2024

8. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 26, 2024

9. The Fight for AI Talent: Pay Million-Dollar Packages and Buy Whole Teams

10. In a Secret Game of Prisoner Swaps, Putin Has Held Most of the Cards

11. Japan And U.S. Will Deepen Military Ties As Tensions With China Rise

12. The ‘Rules-Based Order’ Is Already Over

13. ‘Mayday’ call from ship stopped Baltimore bridge traffic, saved lives

14. In rare triple, Army, Navy and Air Force wrestlers all earn All-American honors

15. Here’s How Nuclear War Could “Destroy Civilization” in Just a Few Hours

16. U.S. Takes Action to Further Disrupt PRC Cyber Activities

17. Mismanaging of the Unmanageable: China Tries to Play All Sides in Myanmar’s Metastasizing Civil War

18. 'Fighting spirit’: How Myanmar’s resistance is taking new ground

19. Denying Russia’s Only Strategy for Success

20. Ukraine Secretly Acquired American Black Hawks. No One Knows How It Happened.

21. Who Is Blowing Up Russia?

22. The Return of the Tactical Crisis

23. China's maritime power cause for action and alarm

24. The Shame Weapon: Condemning a Country’s Human Rights Violations Rarely Works—but That Doesn’t Make It Pointless

25. China’s Economic Collision Course

26. Ukrainian F-16s and All NATO Aircraft Should Be Properly Armed with Precision-Guided Cluster Munitions- JSOW and WCMD Weapons

1. North Korea images spark nuclear fears

2. Satellite Images Show North Korea’s Increasing Isolation

3. Living with an anti-reunification North Korea

4. U.N. sanctions on North Korea have been losing their bite

5. Human Rights NGO Files Federal Petition to Block Seafood Tied to North Korean Workers

6. S. Korea, U.S. launch task force to block N. Korea's nuclear, missile programs

7. N. Korean, Vietnamese party officials call for boosting bilateral ties

8. Yoon receives JFK Profile in Courage Award from late president's daughter

11. Unification minister slams N. Korea's abduction, detention of S. Koreans as inhumane

12. US, ROK launch new task force to counter North Korean oil smuggling

13. Exclusive: Heart of South Korea’s satellite operations breached in cyberattack

14. Why did North Korea walk away from talks with Japan abruptly?

15. Reducing war and nuclear risks on the Korean Peninsula

16. Russia supplies oil to N. Korea in violence of UN sanctions

17. Kangwon Province military unit tests officers’ ideological loyalty