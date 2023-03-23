3/23/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN March 22, 5.30 pm EST - The three hundred and ninety-second day of the russian large-scale invasion continues.

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 22, 2023

3. The War on Terror Created a Cancer Crisis. These Vets Are Trying to Fight Back.

4. Inside Ukraine’s Nonviolent Resistance: Chatbots, Yellow Paint, and Payoffs

5. American Interests and Values Align in Ukraine

6. How Iran Won the Iraq War

7. What are America's goals in Ukraine? It's not totally clear

8. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 23, 2023 | SOF News

9. The Air Force Is Rebuilding Its Pacific Plans Around the B-21

10. US F-22s land in Philippines for first time, furthering defense ties

11. Marcos says new military bases with US to be 'scattered' around the Philippines

12. 'Up our game': The Pentagon's 3 strategies to shore up munitions stockpiles

13. The US military will fight the next big war with Xbox-style video game controllers

14. China can wait. The Army’s focus should be Europe. By John Nagl and Keith Burkepile

15. Opinion: Why the U.S. will probably never ban TikTok

16. More B-21s Would Help America Field a Two-War Military, New Mitchell Paper Says

17. Biden’s Nord Stream cover-up enters new slippery phase by Seymour Hersh

18. The Marine Corps Needs to Modernize its Targeting Cycle—Here’s How

19. How Xi and Putin see a post-Ukraine war world

20. The Lessons of 20 Years of Counterinsurgency Research

21. Thinking Big with Small Drones: An Allied Approach to Swarming

22. Republicans grill military on diversity, equity goals at hearing on recruitment challenges

23. The Navy Isn’t Too Woke—It Is America



Korean News Content:

1. Experts: North Korean Full Range ICBM Test Could Challenge US on Interception

2. S. Korea, U.S., British Marines hold joint infiltration drills

3. Unification minister meets top Japanese officials in Tokyo

4. N. Korea fired 4 cruise missiles Wednesday: defense minister

5. Talking like ‘capitalist’ South Koreans can lead to prison or death in North Korea

6. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Laborers forced to begin group commutes to work while singing in what appears to be the regime’s efforts to strengthen control over the people

7. S. Korea co-sponsors UNHRC draft resolution on N.K. human rights after 5 yrs

8. Yoon to lead session at Biden's Summit for Democracy

9. Yoon calls for actively protecting defense industry secrets

10. [Editorial] Don’t damage integrity of public broadcast (South Korea)

11. U.S. sees no imminent sign of nuclear weapons use by N. Korea: Kirby |

12. Korea drops WTO trade complaint against Japan

13. Daughter of North Korean dictator seen wearing $1,900 Dior jacket

14. Why normalizing US-North Korea relations is a prerequisite for denuclearization

15. The Real Reason South Koreans Aren’t Having Babies