3/2/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Ready, FIRE, Aim: Great Power Competition without Combat Aviation Advisors

2. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: March

3. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 1, 2023

4. Opinion | China’s collapsing birth and marriage rates reflect a people’s deep pessimism

5. ‘Havana syndrome’ not caused by energy weapon or foreign adversary, intelligence review finds

6. Explainer: 2023 Indo-Pacific Summits

7. House’s first China Committee hearing highlights Taiwan defenses

8. US Cyber Command developing own intelligence hub

9. Tips for generals: how to navigate politics without partisanship

10. The Wagner Group’s Growing Shadow in the Sahel: What Does It Mean for Counterterrorism in the Region?

11. U.S. Special Forces launch counter-terrorism drills with African armies

12. Adopt a talent recruitment solution to spark a movement at the DoD

13. Why mortars are increasingly important on the modern battlefield

14. Ret. Gen. Spalding: 'Woke regime' teaming up with 'enemies' of US

15. Rethinking Assumptions About China

16. Mad Scientist Laboratory blog post 436. Non-Kinetic War

17. Clausewitz’s Analysis Resonates to This Day

18. Russia's struggles in Ukraine are showing US special operators that they'll need to fight without their 'tethers' to win future wars

19. In an Epic Battle of Tanks, Russia Was Routed, Repeating Earlier Mistakes

20. FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Announces National Cybersecurity Strategy

21. Biden National Cyber Strategy Seeks to Hold Software Firms Liable for Insecurity

22. How the U.S. National Cyber Strategy Reaches Beyond Government Agencies

23. Russia Using Western Satellites to Hone Attacks in Ukraine

24. Xi’s Communist Party wants even more centralized control

25. Five key takeaways from US House hearing on China

26. From Balloons to Nukes, We Must Stop Inflating the China Threat

27. China Trumps U.S. in Key Technology Research, Report Says

28. Analysis: Xi wants China's security apparatus under his direct grip

29. BlackSky details building of China's secret naval base in Cambodia

30. DOD Inspector Sees No Signs Ukraine Is Diverting Weapons—But Promises More Scrutiny

Korean News Content:

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: March (KOREA)

2. Images of plump, well-dressed daughter of Kim Jong Un arouse secret resentment

3. How should we view Kim Jong-un’s daughter？ The regime is looking to perpetuate the country’s one-family rule into a fourth succession ISHIMARU Jiro

4, Treasury Targets DPRK Actors Illicitly Generating Revenue Abroad

5. Sejong Institute chairman announces he will step down

6. U.S. lawmakers reintroduce bill on ending Korean War, improving relations between U.S., N. Korea

7. JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities

8. U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.

9. N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages

10. N. Korea wants more control over farming amid food shortage

11. Yoon signs bill to upgrade veterans agency, establish overseas Koreans agency

12. [Editorial] Drones and robots on the DMZ

13. JCS chief stresses allies' readiness to hit enemy facilities

14. Yoon's pro-Japan speech likely to expedite settlement of forced labor issue

15. S. Korea discloses special forces drills with US in warning to N.Korea

16. Korea 'perfectly placed' to help build collective defense of democracies: scholar