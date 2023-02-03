3/2/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
1. Ready, FIRE, Aim: Great Power Competition without Combat Aviation Advisors
2. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: March
3. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 1, 2023
4. Opinion | China’s collapsing birth and marriage rates reflect a people’s deep pessimism
5. ‘Havana syndrome’ not caused by energy weapon or foreign adversary, intelligence review finds
6. Explainer: 2023 Indo-Pacific Summits
7. House’s first China Committee hearing highlights Taiwan defenses
8. US Cyber Command developing own intelligence hub
9. Tips for generals: how to navigate politics without partisanship
10. The Wagner Group’s Growing Shadow in the Sahel: What Does It Mean for Counterterrorism in the Region?
11. U.S. Special Forces launch counter-terrorism drills with African armies
12. Adopt a talent recruitment solution to spark a movement at the DoD
13. Why mortars are increasingly important on the modern battlefield
14. Ret. Gen. Spalding: 'Woke regime' teaming up with 'enemies' of US
15. Rethinking Assumptions About China
16. Mad Scientist Laboratory blog post 436. Non-Kinetic War
17. Clausewitz’s Analysis Resonates to This Day
18. Russia's struggles in Ukraine are showing US special operators that they'll need to fight without their 'tethers' to win future wars
19. In an Epic Battle of Tanks, Russia Was Routed, Repeating Earlier Mistakes
20. FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Announces National Cybersecurity Strategy
21. Biden National Cyber Strategy Seeks to Hold Software Firms Liable for Insecurity
22. How the U.S. National Cyber Strategy Reaches Beyond Government Agencies
23. Russia Using Western Satellites to Hone Attacks in Ukraine
24. Xi’s Communist Party wants even more centralized control
25. Five key takeaways from US House hearing on China
26. From Balloons to Nukes, We Must Stop Inflating the China Threat
27. China Trumps U.S. in Key Technology Research, Report Says
28. Analysis: Xi wants China's security apparatus under his direct grip
29. BlackSky details building of China's secret naval base in Cambodia
30. DOD Inspector Sees No Signs Ukraine Is Diverting Weapons—But Promises More Scrutiny
Korean News Content:
1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: March (KOREA)
2. Images of plump, well-dressed daughter of Kim Jong Un arouse secret resentment
3. How should we view Kim Jong-un’s daughter？ The regime is looking to perpetuate the country’s one-family rule into a fourth succession ISHIMARU Jiro
4, Treasury Targets DPRK Actors Illicitly Generating Revenue Abroad
5. Sejong Institute chairman announces he will step down
6. U.S. lawmakers reintroduce bill on ending Korean War, improving relations between U.S., N. Korea
7. JCS chief inspects allies' special ops drills, calls for accurate strike capabilities
8. U.S. supports Yoon's vision for S. Korea-Japan relations: State Dept.
9. N. Korean leader calls for attaining grain production goal amid reports of severe food shortages
10. N. Korea wants more control over farming amid food shortage
11. Yoon signs bill to upgrade veterans agency, establish overseas Koreans agency
12. [Editorial] Drones and robots on the DMZ
13. JCS chief stresses allies' readiness to hit enemy facilities
14. Yoon's pro-Japan speech likely to expedite settlement of forced labor issue
15. S. Korea discloses special forces drills with US in warning to N.Korea
16. Korea 'perfectly placed' to help build collective defense of democracies: scholar
