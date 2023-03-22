3/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 21, 2023

2. Ukrainians to Get U.S. Tanks by Fall

3. US to send Patriot missile systems and tanks to Ukraine faster than originally planned

4. The U.S. Has a Troublesome Asian Ally Against China

5. From Balloons To AUKUS: The War Drive Against China

6. Why allies unlikely to back US strategy to contain China

7. Richard Haass Says More…(On Taiwan, Ukraine, Russia, China, Japan Civics and his new book)

8. Tracking the Chinese Balloon From Space

9. After Iraq, Mullen wants to prevent future presidents from launching a war of choice

11. What Do America’s Spies Really Think About China?

12. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard way

13. ‘Woke-ism’ Not an Issue, Top Military Leaders Say

14. Chinese ‘spy’ who claimed he undermined Hong Kong protest movement facing deportation from Australia over fraud claims

15. TikTok Reassures Advertisers Over Ban Threat as Some Set Backup Plans

16. Are We Headed for World War III?

17. Chinese Pressure Tactics Against Other Countries Largely Ineffective, Study Finds

18. Warsaw’s secret war against Moscow’s spies

19. US F-22s land in Philippines for first time, furthering defense ties

20. TikTok lands first major ally on Capitol Hill: Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman

21. China’s Pressure on Taiwan: Nothing to See Here, Says Former Biden State Department Official

22. The Case for a Restrained Republican Foreign Policy

23. Ukrainians a ‘Quick Study’ on Patriot System; U.S. Army Taking Notes

24. Inconvenient Facts for the Disarmament Community

25. Opinion | Here's the real lesson from the showy Xi-Putin meeting

26. Starlink satellites are boosting Air Force communication across the Indo-Pacific

27. Japan’s Kishida shames China by visiting Ukraine as Xi meets Putin: ‘Pure antagonism’

28. Back to the Future: Using History to Prepare for Future Warfare

29. US protectionism eroding its allure in Asia

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

2. Spate of missile launches triggers call for unity on Korean Peninsula

3.. North Korea rehearses ‘nuclear counterattack’ scenario with latest missile test

4. S. Korea, U.S. set for 'largest-ever' live-fire drills to mark alliance's 70th anniv.

5. U.S. condemns N. Korean missile provocation, urges U.N. members to hold Pyongyang accountable

6. S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week

7. Kim Jong-un spends quality time with daughter, 10, at another missile test

8. North Koreans are at growing risk of starvation

9. North Korea removes fishing restrictions in the Yellow Sea

10. N. Korea convenes meeting to discuss natural disaster prevention measures

11.North Korea "power struggle" seen among Kim Jong Un's sister, wife, child

12. N. Korea conducts training in response to joint military training

13. US State Department releases Report on Human Rights Practices

14. Korea and Japan try and try again for a reset

15. U.S. Chips Act offers some comfort to Korean chip makers

16. Expression restrictions, corruption are concerns in South Korea: U.S. report

17. Korea, U.S. to hold joint training of unprecedented scale in June