3/21/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 20, 2023

2. 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices

3. U.S. Human-Rights Report Cites Allies and Adversaries

4. Japanese leader arrives in Kyiv as China's Xi visits Russia

5. World on 'thin ice' as UN climate report gives stark warning

6. The doomers are wrong about humanity’s future — and its past

7. Don’t Panic About Taiwan

8. This Week, Fort Pickett Will Replace Its Confederate Name, a First for an Army Base Following Renaming Commission

9. Special Operations News Update - March 20, 2023 | SOF News

10. Taiwan’s president to visit U.S., raising prospect of friction with China

11. I Supported the Invasion of Iraq by Tom Nichols ·

12. Explaining China’s Diplomatic Strategy on Ukraine

13. 20 Years After The Invasion Of Iraq, Americans Still Want The U.S. Involved In World Affairs

14. U.S. Intel Helped India Rout China in 2022 Border Clash: Sources

15. How the Ukraine War Accelerates the Defense Strategy

16. Fighting Autocracy Means Fighting Corruption

17. Maritime Sabotage: Protecting Europe’s Soft Underbelly

18. The state of the U.S. Navy as China builds up its naval force and threatens Taiwan

19. 20 Years Later, Terrorism Simmers from Iraq to Afghanistan, Officials Warn

20. The Unknowable Future of Warfare

21. AFSOC Selects MQ-9B SkyGuardian for UAS Family of Systems Concept

22. Uncovering the unheard: Researchers reveal inaudible remote cyber-attacks on voice assistant devices

23. Policy lessons from the Iraq War for those who wish to forget

24. How dangerous is TikTok really for the U.S.?

25. Ban TikTok? Yes, But Congress Needs to Explain Why

26. The Lesson of Newburgh (Civil-military relations)



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea fully restores bilateral military information-sharing pact with Japan

3. Impunity for human rights violations, corruption remains widespread in N. Korea in 2022: U.S. report

4. Kim Jong-un's 'Faceless' Companion Intrigues Boffins

5. Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning

6. US, China, Russia argue over North Korea at United Nations

7. N. Korea conducts training in response to joint military training

8. South Korea levies sanctions on North in response to latest ICBM launch

9. North Korea's use of missile silo could mean less warning of launches - analysts

10. Daily NK acquires full text of the anti-reactionary thought law

11. [Column] New strategy for North Korean human rights

12. President Yoon refutes criticism of fence-mending summit with Japan

13. What are North Korea’s Instructions to Spies? North Korea-instructed Slogans Appear in Demonstrations in South Korea

14. The cost of North Korea’s illicit missile launches is being borne by its people: UK Statement at the Security Council

15. Three Revolutions Team member arrested for spreading “reactionary thought and culture”

16. Unification minister to visit Japan this week to discuss N. Korea

17. Ask a North Korean: What do North Koreans think about anti-government protests?

18. #NorthKorea: South Korea, US and Japan answer the provocations with readiness.

19. Kim Jong Un's daughter is already hugely unpopular in North Korea aged nine because of her weight: Starving citizens resent Kim Ju Ae because she is 'plump like the moon'