3/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. OPEN LETTER TO A USSOCOM COMMANDER – Bureaucratically Dominate to Operationally Dominate
2. Special Ops Builds on Strengths as it Charts Future
3. Blinken Warns of Disinformation Threat to Democracies
4. It’s not just a theory. TikTok’s ties to Chinese government are dangerous.
5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 18, 2024
6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 18, 2024
7. Israel Sending Delegation to Washington to Discuss U.S. Concerns Over Rafah Invasion
8. Taiwan’s Tough Call on How to Stop China: Bigger Weapons or Lots of Cheap Ones
9. Biden Weakens America’s Global Clout
10. Israeli forces raid Gaza City hospital; U.S. confirms death of top Hamas leader
11. SASC chair anticipates push for ‘significant reforms’ in 2025 NDAA to help Pentagon acquire new tech
12. Army aims to equip a division with hand-held counter-drone gear
13.The Leaked Russian Nuclear Documents and Russian First Use of Nuclear Weapons
14. Ukraine’s Impossible Choice: Conceding Territory or Lives
15. Vladimir Putin Says He Is Ready for Peace in Ukraine, but Only on His Terms
16. Friends in Low Places? Behind South Africa's New Genocide Case Against Israel
17. Congress Needs to Do More Than Just Exercise Its War Powers
18. Combatant commanders head to Capitol Hill to face budget questions
Korean News Content:
1. U.S. watchful for N. Korea's 'gray zone' activities shy of attack: Washington official
2. N.K. leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers
3. Russian cultural delegation visits N. Korea amid deepening ties
4. Relations between Japan and South Korea are blossoming
5. South Korea To 'Junk' US SM-2 Missiles; Will Go Indigenous For Next-Gen KDDX Destroyers To Check North
6. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Implementation of the large-scale restructuring of trading companies (1) Called “anti-socialist hotbeds,” government forces ‘bases’ of trading companies to close down and consolidate
7. COVID symptoms kill 5 North Korean children, schools and daycares shuttered
8. Seoul outranks Tokyo and London as the 16th most expensive city in the world
9. Two opposing views of “North Korean Defectors’ Day” in North Korea
10. Online searches for Kim Ju Ae spike after N. Korean news uses special honorifics
11. Behind N. Korea’s lockdown of Kaesong in July 2020
12. Presidential election in Taiwan: its implications for Seoul
13. North's Kim threatens to destroy Seoul during multiple rocket launch drill
15. N. Korea resumes provocations in 33 days