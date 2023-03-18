3/18/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Unchecked and Uncooperative: How the Pentagon Has Thwarted Congressional Oversight of Security Cooperation Programs

2. Deconstructing the Bipartisan Consensus on the China Threat

3. Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

4. U.S. Reaches Deep Into Its Global Ammunition Stockpiles to Help Ukraine

5. War crimes, indiscriminate attacks on infrastructure, systematic and widespread torture show disregard for civilians, says UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine

6. Russia disinformation looks to US far right to weaken Ukraine support

7. Is China Winning the Information Race?

8. Ukrainian commander reveals true scale of losses – and pays the price

9. New Data Links Pandemic’s Origins to Raccoon Dogs at Wuhan Market

10. Why Won’t the West Let Ukraine Win Against Russia?

11. The US-Russia drone collision is sign of increasingly unfriendly skies

12. Air Force F-22 Raptors make their first appearance at Clark Air Base, Philippines

13. How America Can Win the Information War

14. Why Arms Control Will Not Come Back Any Time Soon

15. Interests, Not Ideology, Should Drive America's Approach to China

16. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 17, 2023

17. With a duty to learn from and support our colleagues in Ukraine

18. The SVB Collapse Shows U.S. Vulnerabilities Amid Great Power Competition

19. The Biden administration overestimates radiological terrorism risks and underplays biothreats



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. accuses China of trying to hide North Korea atrocities

2. Kim Jong-un ultimately accountable for NK's human rights violations: US envoy

3. Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan

4. Political divide intensifies in Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit

5. NK claims almost 800,000 people have signed up for military to fight against US

6. U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee members to visit Seoul next month: sources

7. Yoon's Bid to Improve Japan Ties Faces Backlash from South Korean Left

8. The US must trade muscles for diplomacy to end the North Korean nuclear crisis

9. Fatal Attraction: Unexpected Outcome Of The Inter-Korean Collusion – OpEd

10. N. Korean laborers in China are still making clothing for S. Korean and US brands

