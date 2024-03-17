3/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. It's Looking a Lot Like World War II Out There

2. The American Empire in (Ultimate?) Crisis

3. What Another Six Years of Putin May Bring for Russia and the World

4. A Small Ex-Soviet Satellite State Goes Hunting for Arms for Ukraine

5. Consultants Are Paid to Fix Businesses. Why Can’t They Fix Their Own?

6. As Gaza war rages, U.S. military footprint expands across Middle East

7. House Launches Broad Probe into China’s Infiltration of U.S.

8. Exclusive: Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

9. Russia alleges Indonesian mercenaries are fighting for Ukrainian military

10. Sweden’s New Model Army

11. Geopolitics, influence and crime in the Pacific islands

12. The TikTok Ban Is Truly An Issue Of National Security

13. Australia Wanted to Catch Chinese Spies. Is This Really Whom It Had in Mind?

14. US Air Force special ops forces are turning big cargo planes into bombers with a new weapon

15. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 16, 2024

16. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 16, 2024

17. Iraq’s Dangerous Mix: 2,500 U.S. Troops, Iran-backed Militias and Battle for Influence

18. Drones Reduce US Military Capabilities

19. Students without sunlight: the underground schoolkids of Kharkiv

20. Will Political Hatred Spill Into the Streets?

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea conducts large-scale military exercises near border islands

2. Blinken set to arrive in S. Korea to attend democracy summit

3. N. Korea replacing ambassador to Cuba after establishment of diplomatic ties between Seoul, Havana

4. Gov't urged to be more active in resolving abductees, detainees, POWs issue

5. Less than half of South Korean students think unification is necessary

6. S. Korean convicted for bringing in and selling NK books

7. Korean shipbuilders seen as beneficiaries of US-China trade war

8. Baseball diplomacy?

9. Start boosting our economic deterrence (South Korea)

10. North Korea refers to Kim Jong Un’s daughter by term reserved for ‘top leaders’

11. North Korea bans dogs as pets - unless you plan to EAT and SKIN them

12. New homes in North Korea’s Yanggang Province are very drafty

