3/16/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. "Oh So Social" Conversation: LTG Charles Cleveland + Dr. Michael Vickers
2. A Full Spectrum of Conflict Design: How Doctrine Should Embrace Irregular Warfare
3. The Tragic Paradox of Military Ethics
4. Jeff Bezos Gives $50M Each To Eva Longoria And Admiral Bill McRaven
5. Opinion | Why Biden’s appeals to democracy aren’t working
6. In this Ukrainian village, almost no men are left
7. US ally moves anti-ship missiles to first island chain choke point
8. Review | The CIA’s former master of disguise tells her story
9. ‘Jamming’: How Electronic Warfare Is Reshaping Ukraine’s Battlefields
10. Western special operations activity is on the rise around a new US partner in a strategic but unstable area of the Mediterranean
11. President Biden, You Have Leverage That Can Save Lives in Gaza. Please Use It.
12. Ukraine receives much-needed ammo boost
13. How to better study—and then improve—today’s corrupted information environment
14. Russians are filling America's news shortage
15. Opinion: The dangers in leaving TikTok at Beijing’s disposal
16. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, March 15, 2024
17. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 15, 2024
18. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 15, 2024
19. The War on Terror Is Back
20. SEALs break new ground while submarine breaks through ice at Arctic allied exercise
21. Pacific leaders say they need more funding to compete with China
22. Drone Swarms Are About to Change the Balance of Military Power
23. Ukraine’s Unconventional Military Options – Analysis
24. How Cuba Recruits Spies to Penetrate Inner Circles of the U.S. Government
25. Gospels of Foreign Policy Realism
26. 'SEAL Team' is surprisingly good TV
Korean News Content:
1. How Do You Solve a Problem Like North Korea?
2. U.S. lawmakers send letter to Blinken, Austin to reaffirm alliance ahead of democracy summit in S. Korea
3. N. Korean leader guides military drills of paratroopers, calls for war preparations
4. Why Did North Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Visit Ulaanbaatar?
5. The China-Russia-North Korea Partnership: A Triple Threat That Can't Be Ignored
6. Congresswoman submits resolution urging US gov't to protect NK defectors in China
7. What can still be done about widespread human rights abuses in North Korea
8. N. Korean leader uses car gifted by Putin in public event: KCNA
9. Dodgers and Padres in Seoul: Here's what you need to know
10. Nursing homes for North Korean war heroes are becoming resorts
11. While Seoul talks of commando hits, North Korea’s Kim drives a tank
12. ROK-US Alliance: 70 for 70 - Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies