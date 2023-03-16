3/16/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 15, 2023

2. James Zumwalt: China’s Doomsday Plan For America

3. The Kremlin’s Never-Ending Attempt to Spread Disinformation about Biological Weapons (Global Engagement Center)

4. China has a plan to lead the world. What's ours?

5. The Strange Case of Iraq Syndrome

6. How China Became a Peacemaker in the Middle East

7. Russian leadership approved actions of jets that damaged U.S. drone, officials say

8. Russia Wants a Long War: The West Needs to Send Ukraine More Arms, More Quickly

9. Why Sending F-16s to Ukraine Would Be a Mistake

10. A Solution for Japan’s Military Mismatch

11. Pentagon Creates Cell to Oversee Expansion of Weapon Production Lines

12. How the US plans to expand its submarine industrial base for AUKUS

13. Ideology is back, and it’s critical for understanding AUKUS v China

14. Exclusive: Chinese-made drone, retrofitted and weaponized, downed in eastern Ukraine

15. What Russia's possible collapse could mean for China

16. Blind Sided: A Reconceptualization of the Role of Emerging Technologies in Shaping Information Operations in the Gray Zone

17. Munitions Return to a Place of Prominence in National Security

18. Rebel youth risk life and limb in Myanmar’s cruel war

19. Eye on Taiwan, US-Philippines to stage largest-ever wargames

20. Michael Klare, Is War with China Inevitable?

21. Weaponizing Rights: An Untapped Tool for Special Operations Forces

22. New Baumholder special operations hub allocated $64 million in 2024 proposal

23. Interior Lines Will Make Land Power the Asymmetric Advantage in the Indo-Pacific

24. Violent Far-Right Movements Aren’t Just a ‘Western Problem’

25. Army Asks for Massive Cash Boost for New Barracks

26. CIA's Coming Tech Revolution

27. Why Won’t the West Let Ukraine Win Against Russia? By John Bolton

28. This Is What We Do in America. We Pause. We Forget. Then We Begin the Next War.



Korean News Content:

1. If North Korea Launches a Full-Range ICBM Test Will Joe Biden Shoot It Down?

2. N. Korea fires one apparent ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit

3. North Korean ICBM could hit central US in 33 minutes due to gaps in America's missile defence 'kill chain', China claims

4. Department Press Briefing – March 14, 2023 - United States Department of State (Korea Comments)

5. Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan

6. Japan lifts chipmaking export controls on South Korea

7. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Food sales banned in markets, leading to anxiety and concern while deepening the poverty suffered by the poor

8. Samsung to build world’s largest semiconductor cluster in Korea

9. President Yoon Suk Yeol warns North after missile launched

10. South Korea and Japan hail spring thaw amid missiles and weight of history

11. National interest not a zero-sum game with Japan: Yoon

12. Nuclear weapons gaffe in South Korea is a warning to leaders everywhere

13. Peninsula Plus: Enhancing U.S.–South Korea Alliance Cooperation on China, Multilateralism, and Military and Security Technologies

14. After South Korea’s Icebreaker, Its President Is Welcomed to Tokyo

15. North Korean Women’s Gloomy ‘Glory’ on International Women’s Day

16. The Kishida-Yoon Summit Meeting: A New Start for Japan-Korea Relations

17. Siblings Who Went Viral After Crashing Dad's on-Air BBC Interview 6 Years Ago Look All Grown Up

18. Amid North Korea’s economic woes, repairing shoes is big business

