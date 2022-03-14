3/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine War Update - March 14, 2022 | SOF News

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 13

3. China Sees at Least One Winner Emerging From Ukraine War: China

4. US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

5. Ukraine’s Fight Is About Europe’s Future

6. Possible Outcomes of the Russo-Ukrainian War and China's Choice

7. Opinion | It’s Time to Offer Russia an Offramp. China Can Help With That.

8. Russia Asked China for Military and Economic Aid for Ukraine War, U.S. Officials Say

9. The ‘No-Fly Zone’ Test

9. Here’s who stands to win from high gas prices

11. Leaked Kremlin war memo instructs Russian state media to feature Fox News host Tucker Carlson 'as much as possible,' says Mother Jones report

12. Putin's War in Ukraine Is Going So Bad He Is Firing Generals: Report

13. Putin's deserter death squads: Captured Russian soldier claims Moscow has a special unit which kills anyone who tries 'to run home'

14. After Ukraine, Japan reverts to old line on Russian-controlled islands

15. Ukraine War Could Put Food Security on Pentagon’s Plate

16.. 'For the first time in history anyone can join a war': Volunteers join Russia-Ukraine cyber fight

17. How Does It End? A Way Out of the Ukraine War Proves Elusive.

18. North Korea Shows How the Iranian Nuclear Deal Will Fail

19. IRGC Takes Credit for Attack in Erbil, Iraq

20. Houthis Claim Credit for Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil Refineries

21. Russia Doesn’t Need Trolls This Time

22. (Don’t Fear) Irregular Warfare: Getting IW Right in the Upcoming National Defense Strategy

23. Assessing the Foundation of Future U.S. Multi-Domain Operations

24. Making and Implementing Strategic Choices is Hard

25. US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

26. Kyiv apartment block shelled but Ukraine peace talks begin with some hopes intact

27. General Valery Gerasimov’s Great Ukrainian Disaster

28. Could Putin actually fall?

29. The Return of Pax Americana

30. America’s Hesitation Is Heartbreaking



Korean News Content:



1. How to Prepare: North Korea Could Soon Test an ICBM or Nuclear Weapon

2. Understanding the incoming Yoon administration’s North Korea policy

3. South Korea sees imminent prospect of North ICBM test, newspaper reports

4. Gravitas: North Korea is upset with Pakistan: Here's Why

5. No new notification from N. Korea on Mt. Kumgang facilities: S. Korea

6. U.S. envoy calls on China to condemn N. Korea's missile tests

7. Yoon should prepare foreign policy change

8. Yoon reaches across the aisle in appointments

9. [Editorial] Sign of change: Yoon to relocate from Cheong Wa Dae, symbol of outsized power, to Seoul Govt. Complex

10. Opinion | Why It’s Never a Good Idea to Forget North Korea

11. A Lame-Duck Moon Can Fix South Korea’s Refugee Failings

12. Gov't Has Given up Trying to Control COVID

13. Rain Finally Douses East Coast Wildfires (South Korea)