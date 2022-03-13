3/13/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1 Ukraine Threat Update - March 13, 2022 | SOF News

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 12

3. The Question the World Is Asking: Is Vladimir Putin Rational?

4. Pentagon push to send more trainers to Ukraine was scrapped in December amid White House fears of provoking Russia

5. Wang Jixian: A Voice from The Other China, but in Odessa

6. 100 women have now graduated US Army Ranger School

7. Philippines willing to open bases to US if Ukraine conflict spreads

8. California’s National Guard Trained Ukraine’s Military for Decades—and Now It Helps From Afar

9. Harvard teens made a website matching Ukrainian refugees with people offering places to stay

10. Ukraine’s New Foreign Legion Takes the Fight to Russian Forces

11. U.S. Won’t Negotiate Ukraine-Related Sanctions with Russia to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

12. The West’s Economic War Plan Against Russia

13. Here’s What Putin Doesn’t Want You to Know About What’s Happening Inside Russia Right Now

14. BBC World Service resurrects shortwave broadcasts in war-torn Ukraine

15. The War in Ukraine Is Just Beginning

16. Shaky footage in Ukraine shows this is a tale of two ways of waging war: stealth versus brute force

17. Kyiv ‘ready to fight’ as Russian forces close in Ukraine capital

18. Why Russia's Brutal War in Ukraine Could Sink China

19. Just Stop: Russia’s Claim of Chemical, Bio Labs in Ukraine Is Garbage

20. US Fears Russian Disinformation About Ukraine Bioweapons Gaining Traction

21. How Russia Sowed A Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Bioweapons In Ukraine

22. This Global Resistance to Putin’s War Is Historic

23. Mind the escalation aversion: Managing risk without losing the initiative in the Russia-Ukraine war

24. Opinion | The Price of Putin’s Belligerence

25. What Will Putin Do If Russia Has No Chance at Victory in Ukraine?

26. Ukraine War Ushers In ‘New Era’ for U.S. Abroad

27. Uncomfortable lessons from a checkered irregular warfare legacy - Responsible Statecraft

28. Supplying Arms to Ukraine is Not an Act of War



Korean News Content:

1. Opinion | South Korea makes a welcome turn toward the U.S. — just when it is really needed

2. How South Korea's election of Yoon Suk Yeol may affect relationship with US

3. Pyongyang’s Manufactured Missile Crisis – Analysis

4. South Korea's new conservative president will likely setback peace and gender equality | Opinion

5. Japanese and South Korean leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

6. Joe Biden's Nightmare: A War in Ukraine and North Korea Testing ICBMs

7. NK outlet slams S. Korea for denouncing satellite project as ICBM development

8. Yoon's spokesperson urges N. Korea to return to dialogue

9. US Warns North Korea’s Reconnaissance Satellite Tests Are Cover for ICBM Development

10. U.N. recruiting new special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights

11. Yoon names Ahn head of transition committee

12. Revisiting Yoon’s 8-month political career before presidential leap

13. N. Korea may fire big missile to put spy satellite in space

14. US-South Korea Free Trade Agreement Key to Further Elevating Alliance

15. The Continuing Threat of North Korea's Chemical Weapons

16. After S.Korea Election Loss, Moon's Ruling Party Scrambles to Regroup

17. South Korea’s president-elect promises military buildup