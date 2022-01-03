3/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 11

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 28, 2022

3. Special donation accounts with the National Bank of Ukraine and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine

4. Analysis | The Russian invasion has some logistical problems. That doesn’t mean it’s doomed.

5. Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv

6. Reading Putin: Unbalanced or cagily preying on West's fears?

7. A Team Of American And British Special Forces Veterans Are Preparing To Join Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia

8. Putin Accidentally Revitalized the West’s Liberal Order

9. Western Military Observers Shocked at How Badly Russia's Military Is Doing

10. The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

11. The solace for young Russians like me is that Putin is also digging his own grave in Ukraine

12. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 1, 2022 | SOF News

13. Biden Says Americans Shouldn't Worry About Possibility of Nuclear War

14. ‘Yes, He Would’: Fiona Hill on Putin and Nukes

15. How Russia built its new narrative of war

16. The Return of Containment

17. The Ukraine Invasion: What Lessons Is China Learning?

18. U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan as China denounces visit

19. Intelligence Disclosures in the Ukraine Crisis and Beyond

20. FDD | Vladimir the Terrible

21. FDD | Putin Just Pushed the World Into an Even Bigger Energy Crisis

22. February Meeting Confirms Palestinian Leadership Needs an Israeli Bailout

23. Opinion | A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

24. Kyiv and Moscow Hold Talks as Ukrainian Troops Repel Russian Attacks

25. The West Is Winning, Russia Is Losing, and Biden Is Doing a Good Job

26. Danger zone: Putin’s nuclear threat and what it means

27. RT: Go F*** Yourself

28. Twisted Sister frontman on Ukrainians using hit song as battle cry: 'I absolutely approve'

29. U.S. Looks to Make China Pay For Close Ties to Russia in Ukraine Crisis

30. All Strategies Short of War: Getting the Most Out of the Gray Zone

31. Kremlin propaganda machine struggles to conceal Putin’s Ukraine war

32. The rouble’s collapse compounds Russia’s isolation

33. How U.S. Special Forces Can Fight Putin Without Starting World War III

Korean News Content:

1. U.S.South Korea Relations Updated

2. U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage

3. . S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions

4. N.K. propaganda machine calls for strong armed forces on uprising anniversary

5. Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history

6. N.K. leader urges 'devoted march for people'

7. North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite

8. N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis

9. N. Korea slams U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy as anti-China 'document of confrontation'

10. Experts paint dark outlook for inter-Korean relations this year

11. Yoon says N. Korea's lifting of moratorium 'matter of time'

12. Ukraine crisis worries South Koreans who fear Kim Jong-un could pull same move as Russia’s Putin, as North resumes missile tests

13. N. Korea launches ballistic missile amid Ukraine invasion (OPED)

14. Moon says door remains open for dialogue with Japan

15. North Korea still claims zero cases of COVID-19

16. Russians in Korea unite against Putin's war on Ukraine

17. Case for South Korean sanctions on Russia