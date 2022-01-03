3/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 11
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 28, 2022
3. Special donation accounts with the National Bank of Ukraine and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine
4. Analysis | The Russian invasion has some logistical problems. That doesn’t mean it’s doomed.
5. Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city and convoy nears Kyiv
6. Reading Putin: Unbalanced or cagily preying on West's fears?
7. A Team Of American And British Special Forces Veterans Are Preparing To Join Ukraine’s Fight Against Russia
8. Putin Accidentally Revitalized the West’s Liberal Order
9. Western Military Observers Shocked at How Badly Russia's Military Is Doing
10. The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane
11. The solace for young Russians like me is that Putin is also digging his own grave in Ukraine
12. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 1, 2022 | SOF News
13. Biden Says Americans Shouldn't Worry About Possibility of Nuclear War
14. ‘Yes, He Would’: Fiona Hill on Putin and Nukes
15. How Russia built its new narrative of war
16. The Return of Containment
17. The Ukraine Invasion: What Lessons Is China Learning?
18. U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan as China denounces visit
19. Intelligence Disclosures in the Ukraine Crisis and Beyond
20. FDD | Vladimir the Terrible
21. FDD | Putin Just Pushed the World Into an Even Bigger Energy Crisis
22. February Meeting Confirms Palestinian Leadership Needs an Israeli Bailout
23. Opinion | A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders
24. Kyiv and Moscow Hold Talks as Ukrainian Troops Repel Russian Attacks
25. The West Is Winning, Russia Is Losing, and Biden Is Doing a Good Job
26. Danger zone: Putin’s nuclear threat and what it means
27. RT: Go F*** Yourself
28. Twisted Sister frontman on Ukrainians using hit song as battle cry: 'I absolutely approve'
29. U.S. Looks to Make China Pay For Close Ties to Russia in Ukraine Crisis
30. All Strategies Short of War: Getting the Most Out of the Gray Zone
31. Kremlin propaganda machine struggles to conceal Putin’s Ukraine war
32. The rouble’s collapse compounds Russia’s isolation
33. How U.S. Special Forces Can Fight Putin Without Starting World War III
Korean News Content:
1. U.S.South Korea Relations Updated
2. U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage
3. . S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
4. N.K. propaganda machine calls for strong armed forces on uprising anniversary
5. Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
6. N.K. leader urges 'devoted march for people'
7. North Korea says it tested cameras for spy satellite
8. N. Korea blames U.S. 'hegemonic policy' for Ukraine crisis
9. N. Korea slams U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy as anti-China 'document of confrontation'
10. Experts paint dark outlook for inter-Korean relations this year
11. Yoon says N. Korea's lifting of moratorium 'matter of time'
12. Ukraine crisis worries South Koreans who fear Kim Jong-un could pull same move as Russia’s Putin, as North resumes missile tests
13. N. Korea launches ballistic missile amid Ukraine invasion (OPED)
14. Moon says door remains open for dialogue with Japan
15. North Korea still claims zero cases of COVID-19
16. Russians in Korea unite against Putin's war on Ukraine
17. Case for South Korean sanctions on Russia