3/11/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 10

2. Russian state television DEFIES President Putin's propaganda edict and broadcasts criticism of the war in Ukraine

3. Iran Nuclear Talks Break Off Without a Deal

4. Ukraine Conflict Update - March 11, 2022 | SOF News

5. Why the US Won’t Give Patriot Interceptors to Ukraine

6. Testimony on the posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command and United States Forces Korea

7. Russian forces regroup near Kyiv after setbacks

8. Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters

9. FDD | How Iran is Making Inroads in South America

10. Biden Congratulates President-Elect Yoon

11. The No-Fly Zone Delusion

12. Arming Ukraine Is Worth the Risk

13. Putin’s Nuclear Bluff

14. Why Strangling Russia’s Economy Could Backfire

15. Ukraine offers Taiwan a wake-up call, and lessons in resistance

16. U.S. Military Urges Biden to Place Commandos in Somalia as Militant Threat Worsens

17. Congress Clears $1.5 Trillion Spending Bill, Including Ukraine Aid

18. The Pentagon must pay for competition

19. ‘Putin is losing’ — but risks of a NATO-Russian war are growing

20. Ukraine Needs Ground-Based Air Defenses Way More Than MiGs. Here Are The Best Options

21. Putin's Plan B for Ukraine: A DMZ between East and West



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea tests new ICBM system, U.S. to impose additional sanctions: official

2. North Korea Tested Components of New ICBM in February, March Launches, U.S. Officials Say

3. South Korea, U.S. Bond To Tighten Following Recent Election Says U.S. Commander

5. Signs emerge of N. Korea restoring demolished Punggye-ri nuke testing tunnels: sources

6. Yoon vows to make relations with U.S. commensurate with those of allies promising to defend with blood

7. Yoon says sure S. Korea-China relations will develop further

8. N.K. leader visits satellite launch test site capable of ICBM launches

9. N.Korea Expected to Test More Long-Range Missiles

10. South Korea’s president-elect promises military buildup

11. Swing Votes Helped Yoon to Wafer-Thin Victory

12. Election Result Shows People's Desire for Change

13. Yoon’s victory brings sigh of relief in US, Japan

14. N. Korean state media reports Yoon's election as S. Korea's new president

15. Group of street sellers in Hyesan pelt local police officer with stones

16. South Korea’s New President Is Welcome Development for US Policy

17. Meng promises “to request to amend H.R. 3446” - OKN