3/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. WARNING UPDATE: RUSSIA MAY CONDUCT A CHEMICAL OR RADIOLOGICAL FALSE-FLAG ATTACK AS A PRETEXT FOR GREATER AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 9
3. Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg says 'no two countries run by women would ever go to war'
4. Resistance Is in Our Blood: A Personal History of Ukraine
5. Volodymyr Zelenskiy has used mythmaking to turn public opinion in Ukraine’s favor
6. The New Great Game
7. Opinion | Why the US should think twice about arming a Ukrainian insurgency
8. Budget deal would fully fund Defense Department, add $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
9. Biden’s Ukraine aid package is getting super-sized by Congress
10. In search of a just war: Why American veterans are answering a call to serve in Ukraine
11. Zelensky, having rallied world leaders, shames them for not joining the fight
12. Russian military vehicles are flying Soviet hammer and sickle flags in Ukraine
13. Nuclear reactors in a war zone: A new type of weapon?
14. Miscalculation and Myopia in Moscow: Understanding Russia’s Regime Change Folly
15. Putin the Gambler
16. The UN Is Another Casualty of Russia’s War
17. What is a no-fly zone? Why Ukraine wants one, and why NATO is refusing.
18. FDD | The New Nuclear Deal Would Allow Tehran to Access Up to $131 Billion of Its Foreign Assets
19. FDD | Treasury Targets Hezbollah’s West African Finance Network
20. Aligning U.S.-Israeli Cooperation on Technology Issues and China
21. Special Forces, Unprivileged Belligerency, and the War in the Shadows
22. FDD | Turkey Walks a Tightrope on Ukraine
Korean News Content:
1. Yoon elected president after remarkably close race
2. Yoon heralds tough stance on N. Korea as Pyongyang threatens to cross 'red line'
3. Yoon may meet Biden shortly after taking office in May
4. South Korea Turns Right
5. N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at monitoring U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'
6. Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea
7. North Korea to launch satellites to monitor U.S. and its allies
8. U.S. intensifies intelligence reconnaissance, missile defense around Korean Peninsula
9. Nuclear reactors in a war zone: A new type of weapon?
10. Anti-Feminism and South Korea’s Presidential Election
11. Unlikely white knight brought conservatives back to power
12. North's vessel and crew sent back after accidental crossing
13. NSC discusses cooperation with incoming gov't on key diplomatic, security issues
14. Yoon vows to open era of national unity
15. What to expect from Korean President-elect Yoon
16. Newly obtained guidelines show N. Korean security agency’s large role in the country’s “emergency quarantine efforts”