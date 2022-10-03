3/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. WARNING UPDATE: RUSSIA MAY CONDUCT A CHEMICAL OR RADIOLOGICAL FALSE-FLAG ATTACK AS A PRETEXT FOR GREATER AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 9

3. Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg says 'no two countries run by women would ever go to war'

4. Resistance Is in Our Blood: A Personal History of Ukraine

5. Volodymyr Zelenskiy has used mythmaking to turn public opinion in Ukraine’s favor

6. The New Great Game

7. Opinion | Why the US should think twice about arming a Ukrainian insurgency

8. Budget deal would fully fund Defense Department, add $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

9. Biden’s Ukraine aid package is getting super-sized by Congress

10. In search of a just war: Why American veterans are answering a call to serve in Ukraine

11. Zelensky, having rallied world leaders, shames them for not joining the fight

12. Russian military vehicles are flying Soviet hammer and sickle flags in Ukraine

13. Nuclear reactors in a war zone: A new type of weapon?

14. Miscalculation and Myopia in Moscow: Understanding Russia’s Regime Change Folly

15. Putin the Gambler

16. The UN Is Another Casualty of Russia’s War

17. What is a no-fly zone? Why Ukraine wants one, and why NATO is refusing.

18. FDD | The New Nuclear Deal Would Allow Tehran to Access Up to $131 Billion of Its Foreign Assets

19. FDD | Treasury Targets Hezbollah’s West African Finance Network

20. Aligning U.S.-Israeli Cooperation on Technology Issues and China

21. Special Forces, Unprivileged Belligerency, and the War in the Shadows

22. FDD | Turkey Walks a Tightrope on Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. Yoon elected president after remarkably close race

2. Yoon heralds tough stance on N. Korea as Pyongyang threatens to cross 'red line'

3. Yoon may meet Biden shortly after taking office in May

4. South Korea Turns Right

5. N.K. leader says satellite development aimed at monitoring U.S. military, its 'vassal forces'

6. Yoon vows closer cooperation with U.S. to deter N. Korea

7. North Korea to launch satellites to monitor U.S. and its allies

8. U.S. intensifies intelligence reconnaissance, missile defense around Korean Peninsula

10. Anti-Feminism and South Korea’s Presidential Election

11. Unlikely white knight brought conservatives back to power

12. North's vessel and crew sent back after accidental crossing

13. NSC discusses cooperation with incoming gov't on key diplomatic, security issues

14. Yoon vows to open era of national unity

15. What to expect from Korean President-elect Yoon

16. Newly obtained guidelines show N. Korean security agency’s large role in the country’s “emergency quarantine efforts”