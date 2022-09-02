2/9/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Don’t Buy the Xi-Putin Hype

2. The Army is Full of Inspired and Innovative Thinkers—It Just Needs a Way to Leverage Them

3. Would Russians Embrace War?

4. McConnell Says RNC Shouldn’t Have Censured Cheney and Kinzinger

5. The War on Free Speech

6. Air Force ordered to pay $230 million to Texas church shooting survivors, families of victims

7. Iran Is ‘No. 1 Destabilizing’ Threat In Middle East, CENTCOM Nominee Says

8. The hacked account and suspicious donations behind the Canadian trucker protests

9. Duterte's Growing Overseas Troubles

10. Spy world wary as Biden team keeps leaking Russia intel

11. Air Force Fought Families of Texas Church Shooting Victims 'Tooth and Nail,' Lawyer Says

12. ‘Hand of Russia’ visible in African coups says AFRICOM boss

13. Biden’s pick to lead military in Middle East says U.S. has a ‘moral obligation’ to help Afghans left behind

14. Pro-China Twitter Accounts Flood Hashtag Critical of Beijing Winter Olympics

15. Biden Picks Replacements for Purged Naval Academy Board -- Including 2 Trailblazing Women

16. Foreign reporters amazed by China’s efforts in holding Games amid pandemic, thoughtful arrangements for their work

17. Biden to appoint son of late Sen. John McCain to Naval Academy board

18. FDD | China, Russia, and Iran Hold Trilateral Naval Drill

19. Germany must implement its ban of Hezbollah terror activities

20. Heritage Foundation, former powerhouse of GOP policy, adjusts in face of new competition from Trump allies

21. Erik Prince Helped Raise Money for Conservative Spy Venture

22. Biden's Syria strike is an important win — but underscores the folly of leaving Afghanistan

23. N. Korea increases virus budget after partial border opening

24. Terrorists, U.S. forces and a brutal dictator: Whatever happened to Syria?

25. South Korea’s Nuclear Future is a New Election Battleground

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea boasts of 'shaking the world' by testing missiles that can strike the US

2. Anti-China sentiment emerges as new variable in presidential election (South Korea)

3. N. Korean leader calls for development of construction sector

4. National security policy should be based on one thing: Facts (South Korea)

5. North Korea's Isolation Will Likely Lead to More Missile Tests

6. North Korea Builds ICBM Base Near China as Fears of New Test Loom

7. North holds national gathering without leader Kim Jong-un

8. North agrees to increase 'strategic cooperation' with Russia

9. Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony

10. North Korea No Longer Wants America's Attention

11. Is Korea Heading Toward a Political Crossroads?

12. South Korea’s Nuclear Future is a New Election Battleground

