2/8/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Objective Secure: The Battle-Tested Guide to Goal Achievement

2. How China plays by different rules — at everyone else's expense

3. Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States – International Engineering Services Program (IESP) and Field Surveillance Program (FSP) Support (Patriot)

4. Higher Education’s Confucius Institute Hangover

5. America's Great Security Challenge is China. Why Can't Europe Handle Ukraine?

6. Marines moving to Okinawa need to weigh family safety more than ever

7. Luria: U.S. Needs to Provide 'Strategic Clarity' on Defense of Taiwan

8. A clandestine Army operative concealed his mental health problems until it was too late. Is the military to blame?

9. Young sailors and soldiers are moved out of hot water-less Walter Reed base barracks

10. U.S university reverses decision to remove Olympic protest posters

11. Trump-era nukes, Army programs likeliest FY23 budget cuts: Experts

12. Documents detail U.S. military’s frustration with White House, diplomats over Afghanistan evacuation

13. FDD | Iran 'sham' trial of California resident sparks allegations that world powers have abandoned him

14. Time for More Defense Spending

15. DHS terrorism bulletin warns of focus on synagogues, HBCUs

16. ISIS is regrouping and expanding despite the death of its leader in US raid, experts say

17. The Geopolitical Olympics

18. Special ops wing boss defended female trainee under fire in memo to airmen

19. Channeling the Legacy of Kennan: Theory of Success in Great Power Competition

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. urges N.Korea to focus on needs of its people, not missiles

2. U.S. think tank identifies North Korea base likely intended for ICBMs

3. Undeclared North Korea: Hoejung-ni Missile Operating Base

4. S. Korea to discuss 'creative' engagement on N. Korea in talks with U.S., Japan

5. Rights group protests China’s repatriation of North Korean escapees

6. N.K. official, known for 2018 cross-border thaw, appears to be leading overseas Korean issues

7. Disqualifications in Beijing bring out ire against China

8. Seoul in denial that Pyongyang scrapped moratorium on weapons tests

9. 'Stolen Olympic medals' infuriate Koreans, spur anti-China sentiment

10. North Korea 'behaves' for China during Beijing Games

11. Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Sanctions and Humanitarian Consequences

12. Seoul Must Stop Condoning N.Korea's Provocations

13. N. Korea denies cyberattack allegations, slams US as 'hacking empire'

14. N.Korea warns of imperialists’ scheme to ‘overthrow regime’ with ideological infiltration

15. South Korea’s Shift Away From Reunification Is a Bad Sign for the Korean Peninsula

16. Can N.Korea Detonate Nuke Warheads in the Air?

17. A growing number of North Koreans refuse to accept money from relatives in South Korea

18. South Korea Needs to Step Up By Yoon Suk-yeol (ROK Presidential Candidate)