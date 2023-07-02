2/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Holds an Off-Camera, On-The-Record Briefing on the High-Altitude Surveillance Balloon Recovery Efforts

2. U-2 Spy Planes Snooped On Chinese Surveillance Balloon

3. China’s Balloon May Have Taught Pentagon More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says

4. Eisenhower, Dulles, and USIA: can the past provide lessons for the present?

5. Defining Public Diplomacy

6. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 6, 2023

7. Kremlin-Linked Group Arranged Payments to European Politicians to Support Russia’s Annexation of Crimea

8. Drone explodes less than 100 miles from Moscow as fear of strikes grows

9. Seen Any Other Spy Balloons Lately?

10. Duo accused of neo-Nazi plot to target Maryland power stations

11. Ukraine Conflict Update - Feb 7, 2023 | SOF News

12. US military failed to detect previous spy balloons from China

13. Chinese grey zone spy balloons over the American heartland

14. Opinion | The frenzy over China’s spy balloon is dangerous and unwarranted

15. Succeeding in strategic competition is today’s imperative

16. Is the U.S. Over-Militarizing Its China Strategy?

17. Back From the Future: Stop Saying the Military Has an Innovation Problem

18. Alexander Vindman and the Road to World War III

19. Flexible Enmeshment: The Philippines’ New Approach to China-US Competition

20. Israel Raids Hamas Cell Responsible for Restaurant Attack

21. Clipping the wings of Iran and its militias

22. China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official

Korean News Content:

1. South Koreans wonder: Will the U.S. still protect us from North Korea?

2. N. Korea calls for 'perfecting' war readiness posture in meeting chaired by leader Kim

3. US will protect security interests of Korea, US: NSC coordinator

4. Kim Jong Un goes missing ahead of military parade

5. N.Korea Stole Billions Worth of Crypto from S.Korea

6. U.S. to continue efforts to free S. Koreans detained by N. Korea: Washington official

7. S. Korea to send 110 rescue workers to quake-hit Turkey, offer $5 mln in aid

8. S. Korea seeks enhanced ties with African nations on key minerals

9. 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings

10. North's Kim returns after 40-day absence for military meeting

11. Hanwha signs MOU with Romania for K9 howitzers

12. [INTERVIEW] 'Korea, US can create synergy in space industry': NASA ambassador

13. Possible nuclear armament for South Korea

14. Seoul's nuclear gambit is not in favor of alliance politics

15. North Korea party meeting set to discuss ‘urgent’ food issue

