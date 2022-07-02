2/7/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Putin Announced His Manifesto Against the West Fifteen Years Ago. His Story Hasn’t Changed.

2. Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview

3. ISIS After the American Strike

4. Peng Shuai announces retirement from tennis and calls sexual assault claim "misunderstanding"

5. Is the U.S. Military Ready to Defend Taiwan?

6. Pentagon needs to prioritize hypersonic defense, not offense: CSIS

7. Video Supposedly Showing Harrowing F-35 Crash Aboard USS Carl Vinson Leaked

8. The Sliding-Doors Approach to the Russia Crisis

9. How to Break the Cycle of Conflict With Russia

10. Xi’s Big Show

11. Does Biden’s Russia policy need a bigger dose of realism?

12. Closing the Civil-Military Trust Gap

13. Ex-Trump national security adviser accuses Xi Jinping of staging the 'biggest land grab in history' in the South China Sea

14. McMaster pushes back on RNC, calls events of Jan. 6 'illegitimate political discourse'

15. U.S. Readies New Asia-Pacific Economic Strategy to Counter China

16. After A Decade of Incoherent Strategy in Syria, a Way Forward

17. Analysis | The News Corp breach illustrates how badly China wants to hack the U.S.

18. Top hardline Russian general warns Putin NOT to invade Ukraine and accuses him of a 'criminal policy of provoking a war'

19. U.S.-Led Air Bridge of Weapons to Ukraine Seeks to Shore Up Kyiv’s Ability to Resist Russia

20. View from Ukraine: Calm on the surface — but preparing for war

Korean News Content:

1. Why does Kim Jong-un keep launching missiles? Exploring the Truth and Objectives (1) There was advance notice and careful preparation

2. N. Korea stays silent on much-anticipated parliamentary meeting

3. Will Kim issue message at Supreme People’s Assembly again?

4. China may face backstab N. Korea if it fails to take action

5. Satellite launch may be in future as North plans to 'conquer space'

6. Seoul in denial that Pyongyang scrapped moratorium on weapons tests

7. Leadership unity needed (South Korea)

8. Korea, US not mulling additional THAAD deployment: defense ministry

9. Appropriation of hanbok: China should stop 'stealing' Korean culture

10. Family of high-ranking N. Korean cadre sent to prison camp for violating anti-reactionary thought law

11. North Korea emphasizes to party organizations the importance of protecting classified information

12. Korean content is rising to cultural mainstream: HFPA president

13. Kim Jong Un Keeps Aiming His Missiles at This 'Most Hated Rock'

14. (Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China | Yonhap News Agency