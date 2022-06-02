2/6/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | Distinguished persons of the week: A professional intelligence community pays dividends

2. A Uyghur Skier Became the Face of China’s Winter Olympics. The Next Day, She Vanished From the Spotlight.

3. Ghost Army, a World War II Master of Deception, Finally Wins Recognition

4. Long Live Ukraine, Taiwan and the Nation-State

5. Military Reporters & Editors Association calls for the resumption of embeds

6. Olympics Opening Ceremony draws record-low ratings: Why aren't Americans tuning in?

7. “It’s not about Russia. It’s about Putin”: An expert explains Putin’s endgame in Ukraine

8. Eric Hoffer warned us about 'true believers'

9. Opinion: Remember reading the paper?

10. Think tank pulls report saying China would suffer more in US tech decoupling

11. Reigniting the Pentagon and Silicon Valley partnership

12. As U.S. predicts Russia could seize Kyiv in days, Moscow calls assessment ‘scaremongering’

13. Why Taiwan is not the next UkraineWhy Taiwan is not the next Ukraine

14. NBC talks politics, human rights in Beijing Olympics opening ceremony coverageNBC talks politics, human rights in Beijing Olympics opening ceremony coverage

15. Sullivan: China will "end up owning some of the costs" if Russia invades UkraineSullivan: China will "end up owning some of the costs" if Russia invades Ukraine

16. For America and Russia, Deadly Perceptions Can Lead to WarFor America and Russia, Deadly Perceptions Can Lead to War



Korean News Content:

1. EXCLUSIVE North Korea grows nuclear, missiles programs, profits from cyberattacks -U.N. report

2. Cryptocurrency Theft Remains Key Revenue Source for North Korea, UN Report Says

3. While Ukraine simmers, Offutt eyes North Korean missile tests

4. U.S., Japan, South Korea to discuss North Korea following recent missile launches

5. Seoul mulls management system like flu amid hike in COVID-19

6. North Korea’s Ticking COVID-19 Time Bomb

7. With election month away, Yoon, Lee neck and neck: surveys

8. ‘Someone else’s festival’: No North Korea at ally’s Olympics

9. North Korea: ‘Kim doesn’t just want more missiles, he wants better ones’

10. North Korean parliament scheduled to convene in Pyongyang

11. Difficult challenges await America's new South Korea ambassador