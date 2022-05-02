2/5/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. In a provocative choice, China picks an athlete with a Uyghur name to help light the cauldron.

2. President Biden Announces 3 Key Nominees (including Ambassador to the Philippines)

3. Opinion | How China followed Nazi Germany’s Hollywood playbook

4. ISIS Loses Its Leader as Biden Navigates Global Crises

5. New World Order Or Hidden Power Struggle? Experts Assess The Future Of Chinese-Russian Relations

6. Michael Flynn Is Still at War

7. U.S. Carrier Group, Two Amphibious Ready Groups Drill in Philippine Sea with Japan

8. Despite Force Redesign, The Marine Corps Says It Still Needs Its Big Amphibious Warships. In Fact, It Needs Over 30.

9. The fight for UNCLOS is back with the Indo-Pacific in mind

10. Biden must learn from the JCPOA's mistakes | Opinion

11. What Will Stop the Islamic Republic of Iran

12. Americans can't get over hating the Russians, ever

13. A war with Russia would be unlike anything the US and NATO have ever experienced

14. Islamic State Leader Killed in US Raid. Where Does This Leave the Terrorist Group?

15. FDD | Turkey a Step Closer to Suspension From the Council of Europe

16. Did killing ISIS’s leader make the U.S. safer?

17. How China’s Growing Clout Led Hollywood to Look for a New Villain

18. G.O.P. Declares Jan. 6 Attack ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’

19. My secret life as a Mossad operative

20. China Can’t Carry the Russian Economy

21. Cyberattack on News Corp, Believed Linked to China, Targeted Emails of Journalists, Others



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea unwilling to give up nuclear weapons, U.S. should consider other options: Bolton

2. US: Former NSA John Bolton asserts North Korea unlikely to give up nuclear weapons

3. North Korea arrests teacher and students for ‘capitalist’ dance moves

4. Top presidential candidates tackle Thaad, North Korea in first debate

5. Beijing Olympics: Depiction of hanbok-clad woman as 'minority in China' angers Koreans

6. US, 8 other countries urge UNSC to condemn North Korean missile test

7. China might supply Iranian crude oil to N.Korea: CRS

8. Diplomacy with North Korea: A Status Report

9. One American Hacker Suddenly Took Down North Korea’s Internet—All Of It

10. North Korea: How the pandemic has helped Kim Jong-Un tighten control of an unvaccinated and starving nation

11. ＜Interview with North Korean Residents＞ "Missile launches are pressure on the U.S. More should be done," People Say.

12. Kim Jong-un’s Weight Loss Noted in New North Korean Propaganda Video

13. Opinion | North Korea’s rogue behavior won’t end on its own

14. Kim returns with threats; & What is to be done?

