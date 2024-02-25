24-25 FEB 24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Chicken Littles Are Ruining America

2. The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin - The New York Times

3. Opinion: As an American in Avdiivka, what is Congress doing?

4. House China committee demands Elon Musk open SpaceX Starshield internet to U.S. troops in Taiwan

5. The Russo-Ukrainian War: A Strategic Assessment Two Years into the Conflict

6. Hard Lessons Make for Hard Choices 2 Years Into the War in Ukraine

7. Ditching Ukraine Would Help China and Iran (and north Korea)

8. Life and death in Putin’s gulag

9. The Challenge to U.S. Leadership on Ukraine Comes From Home

10. U.S. Committed to Stand With Ukraine 'For as Long as it Takes'

11. Two Years of War in Ukraine Has Changed the Way Armies Think

12. Russia’s War Machine Runs on Western Parts

13. Marines pass full financial audit, a first for any US military branch

14. How to Ruin the Marine Corps

15. Avoiding war in the Indo-Pacific | The Strategist

16. The Worst Morning Ever (Ukraine February 2022)

17. Opinion: Conflict is the new normal

18. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 24, 2024

19. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 24, 2024

20. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, February 23, 2024

21. US military not ready for low-tech war: 'Crisis'

22. Report of the Expert Study Group on NATO and Indo-Pacific Partners

23. Ex U.S. spies warned the Hunter Biden scandal had Russian fingerprints. They feel vindicated now.

24. ‘Blob’: An Idea That’s Spreading in All Directions

25. Options for Screening for Cancer in SOF

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea's removal of unification references could cause ideological confusion: minister

2. Avoiding war in the Indo-Pacific | The Strategist

3. Ditching Ukraine Would Help China and Iran

4. Report of the Expert Study Group on NATO and Indo-Pacific Partners

5. N. Korea has sent more than 10,000 containers of munitions, materials to Russia since Sept.: State Dept.

6. Mentions of Cuba in N. Korean media abruptly halt after establishment of Seoul-Havana ties

7. S. Korea investigating company on U.S. sanctions list over Russia connection

8. Inside North Korea’s Forced-Labor Program in China

9. G7 leaders decry N. Korea's exports of ballistic missiles to Russia

10. Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace

11. North Korea assumes control of border industrial zone

12. ‘Why Are We Being Treated as the Villains?’ South Korean Doctors Stage Mass Walkouts

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Efforts to implement the“20x10 policy for regional development” begin…As people are mobilized to construction projects, complaints start to emerge

14. 'Justifying' civilian casualties

15. Songjin Steel Mill workers face struggle session after enjoying South Korean music

16. Drunken brawlers take to the stage to celebrate Kim Jong Il’s birthday