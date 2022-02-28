2/28/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 10

2. RUSSIA-UKRAINE WARNING UPDATE: RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 27

3. Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat shows how much is going wrong for him in Ukraine

4. What kind of resistance can Ukraine mount?

5. A Serious Threat or a Strategic Success? The Pros and Cons of Paramilitarising a Civilian Population in Ukraine

6. Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry

7. Russian TV Uses Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard to Sell Putin’s War

8. Removal of Russian banks from SWIFT system: 5 things to know

9. Chinese banks restrict lending to Russia, dealing blow to Moscow

10. Ukraine Leads the World

11. Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says

12. Why Is Russia's UN Ambassador Talking About 'Dirty Bombs'?

13. Ukraine fights unconventional cyber war

14. Putin Accidentally Started a Revolution in Germany

15. Russia Stumbles in Biggest Test of Its Military Force

16. Ukraine Conflict Update - Feb 28, 2022 - SOF News

17. Want to go fight for Ukraine? Here’s what to do.

18. White House seeks $3.5 billion for Pentagon in Ukraine response package

19. ‘The Ghost of Kyiv’ is the first urban legend of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

20. The Ukraine crisis and the international law of armed conflict (LOAC): some Q & A

21. Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for' (HR McMaster)

22. Joe Biden Has Only Days to Avoid Becoming Jimmy Carter

23. Can Intelligence Tell How Far Putin Will Go?

24. The New Russian Sanctions Playbook - Deterrence Is Out, and Economic Attrition Is In

25. Ukraine Crisis of 2022: The Final Battle of the Cold War

26. Vladimir Putin’s grand plan is unravelling7.

27. FDD | Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine May Supercharge Nuclear Proliferation

28. FDD | Erdogan Moves to Censor Western Media But not Russian Propaganda

29. Neutral Swiss poised to freeze Russian assets - president

30. Kosovo asks U.S. for permanent military base, speedier NATO membership

31. China can break SWIFT sanctions but at a high cost

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea claims to have conducted test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite' seen as missile launch

2. N.K. officials pledge to shore up 'shortcomings' in carrying out ruling party tasks

3. N. Korea launches ballistic missile amid Ukraine invasion

4. U.S. returns land in Yongsan and other bases to Korea

5. A nuanced provocation (north Korea)

6. South Korea: Candidates Speak Out on Human Rights

7. S. Korea to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia

8. S. Korea to provide US$10 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

9. Russian envoy warns of strain in ties with S. Korea following sanctions announcement

10. Lee under fire over remarks on Ukraine

11. Lee apologizes for his remarks on Ukrainian president

12. Seoul hustles to get sanctions going on Russia

13. Korea joins US-led sanctions to ban Russia's access to SWIFT

14. US-China rivalry pits presidential candidates against each other (South Korea)

15. Security emerges as key issue in presidential election as Ukraine crisis unfolds

16. South Hwanghae Province man sets fire to flower wreath on Kim Jong Il’s birthday

17. North Pyongan Province’s security agency attempts to get money transfer brokers to share their fees

18. North Korea notifies provinces that imported goods will be released in areas where commodity prices are most stable

19. Seoul Landmark Buildings Light up in Solidarity with Ukraine

