2/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Change your mind with these gateway drugs to intellectual humility

2. S.O.S for the U.S. Electric Grid

3. U.S. And Taiwan Set To Exchange Hundreds Of Troops For Training

4. Report from Geneva: The WHO CA+ Treaty Falls Short

5. Vladimir Putin will be killed by his own inner circle, Zelensky predicts

6. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2023

7. Desperate for Babies, China Races to Undo an Era of Birth Limits. Is It Too Late?

8. Iraqi president says country now peaceful, life is returning

9. From McDonald’s to Ralph Lauren, U.S. Companies Are Planning China Expansions

10. How ChatGPT’s AI Will Become Useful

11. The War Will Grind On: Reflecting on A Year of War in Ukraine

12. NATO on the precipice

13. China’s coal plant approvals highest in seven years, research finds

14. CIA director Bill Burns: China has doubts whether it could accomplish invasion of Taiwan

15. Why Russia's war is causing blackouts in Asia

16. Special Operations News - February 27, 2023 | SOF News

17. We must treat cyber wars the same as we treat conventional military encounters

18. The making of a quagmire in Ukraine

19. Elite Russian Forces Said to Suffer Losses in Ukraine

20, Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing

21. Zelensky fires top Ukrainian military commander

22. The Army doesn’t know why junior officers are leaving

23. The Legendary U.S. Surveillance Plane That Flew For Over 50 Years (P3 Orion)

24. America Must Become the Arsenal of Democracy Again

25. Without Evidence, Iran Denies Reports It Enriched Uranium to Near Weapons-Grade

26. UN General Assembly votes 141-7 for Russian Forces to Withdraw from Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor

2. S. Korea seeks to cut key minerals dependence on China to 50 pct by 2030

3. U.S. asks to buy ammo as Zelensky hopes for Korean aid

4. Seoul aims to use strengthened US ties to expand nuclear plant exports

5. N. Koreans continue to consume illegal drugs, smuggled TV shows despite crackdowns

6. Could Japan propose "grand bargain" on past history, future security to South Korea?

7. Second BTS member begins enlistment process for South Korea’s military

8. Malaysia picks South Korea’s FA-50 light combat jet over Indian bid

9. North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

10. North talks agriculture at big leadership meeting

11. N. Hwanghae Province review of hospitals identifies numerous issues