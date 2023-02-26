2/26/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Joint Concept for Competing 10 February 2023

2. Kherson's underground resistance: How ordinary people fought Russia from the shadows

3. AI Can Tell Us How Russians Feel About the War. Putin Won’t Like the Results.

4. Touting ‘Ethnic Fusion,’ China’s New Top Official for Minority Affairs Envisions a Country Free of Cultural Difference

5. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 25, 2023

6. Transactional vs. Transformational Recruits

7. Ukraine's Banksy stamps feature art of Putin in judo match

8. In Pursuit of a General Theory of Proxy Warfare

9. Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of Covid-19 Pandemic, U.S. Agency Now Says

10. Russia’s Descent into Warlordism

11. South Korea to conduct radiation exposure tests on North Korean escapees

12. Ex-Washington adviser calls for US naval visits

13. Putin Wanted to Lead a Great Power. Instead, He Shrunk Russia’s World.

14. Putin’s myth-making glorifies Russia. Ours humiliates the West

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang

2. Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media

3. North not backing down ahead of South-U.S. joint military exercises

4. South Korea, U.S. mull deployment of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to peninsula

5. Intensifying chip wars

6. UAE begins commercial operations at S. Korean-built No. 3 nuclear reactor

7. In Seoul, Ukrainians and Russians protest against war

8. S. Korea asks US command to remove ‘Sea of Japan’ from trilateral exercise press release

9. [INTERVIEW] 'Unified Korea will become model nation on global stage'

10. North Korea's Kim mobilises young labourers in new housing plan amid economic woes