2/26/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIA-UKRAINE WARNING UPDATE: RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 25, 2022

2. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 8

3. Ukraine Conflict Update - Feb 26, 2022 | SOF News

4. The Rhyming of History & Russian aggression

5. Why Ukraine Matters by Francis Fukuyama

6. Ukraine military says soldier blew himself up on bridge to halt Russian advance

7. War in Ukraine and the forgotten lesson of Munich

8. War in Ukraine: How we got here — and what may come next

9. The world could do more to stop Putin. Here’s why it won’t.

10. Opinion | Why Is Putin at War Again? Because He Keeps Winning.

11. China is Russia's best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary

12. How is Beijing Portraying Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine for the Chinese Public?

13. PROF MICHAEL CLARKE We’ve reached Peak Putin and he’s sure to fall – but with China bailing him out he will be the new Kim Jong Un

14. Zelensky defiant as Putin's noose tightens around Kyiv

15. Putin’s War at Home

16. The Man Behind Putin's Military

17. China struggles to navigate its partnership with Russia following Ukraine invasion

18. Ukraine Now. Taiwan Next?



Korean News Content:

1. On both sides of the Korean Peninsula, eyes are on Washington’s response to Russia.

2. Presidential candidates clash over lessons of Ukraine attack

3. Ukraine ambassador asks South Korea for help against Russian cyberattacks

4. N. Korea blames U.S.' 'high-handedness and arbitrariness' for Ukraine crisis

5. 4 S. Korean citizens flee Ukraine across Romanian border after Russia's invasion

6. New U.S. rotational unit's equipment arrives in S. Korea

7. S. Korea is hesitant to impose independent sanctions against Russia

8. Korea to launch Nuri-ho rocket for second time on June 15

9. China vows cooperation with North Korea under 'new situation'

10. Ukraine conflict, a cautionary tale for security-wary North Korea

11. [Editorial] Let Ukraine be a lesson (ROK)

12. Book Review: “North Korean Nuclear Funding Sources: A Secret Record of ‘UN Investigations’”

13. South Korea bets on home-grown missile defence system to replace US-made THAAD that angered China

14. Why South Korea’s outgoing president is less unpopular than most

15. N.Korean Defector Gets PhD on U.S. Scholarship

