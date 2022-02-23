2/23/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | What we can expect after Putin’s conquest of Ukraine

2. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 5

3. The west knows the cost of appeasement. We can’t rule out any option for stopping Putin

4. In Ukraine, is it a Russian ‘invasion’ or something less?

5. Reality Is a Tank (Putin and Ukraine)

6. Ben & Jerry’s Ukraine Tweet Is Not Just About Russia

7. To Stop Iran’s Proxy Terrorists, Stop Iran

8. On Amnesty’s car-crash interview in Israel

9. FDD | Russia-Georgia 2008: a Blueprint for Russia-Ukraine 2022?

10. 'War is my biggest horror': Russians brace for deadly conflict, economic hardship as Putin orders invasion

11. Sharpening the Spear: Moving SOF’s Operating Concept Beyond the GWOT

12. US attack helos, F-35s and infantry heading to Baltics amid Ukraine invasion

13. Don’t Trust the Process: Moving from Words to Actions on the Indo-Pacific Posture

14. #Reviewing Three Dangerous Men (Three Dangerous Men: Russia, Iran, China, and the Rise of Irregular Warfare. Seth G. Jones)

15. The Russian Incursion No One Is Talking About

16. Opinion | Putin Is Making a Historic Mistake

17. It's time to admit it: Mitt Romney was right about Russia

18. A prototype spy plane is tracking Russian force movements for the US Army

19. The Ukraine Cyber Crisis: We Should Prepare but not Panic

20. Facing the Inevitable: Preparing for the Next War Requires Changing Paradigms

21. A CIA Cold Warrior on the Intelligence War Over Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. INTERVIEW/ Joseph Yun: Biden’s best bet is to engage with N. Korea directly

2. Protecting Digital Rights in North Korea

3. Freight Piles Up at Uiju Airport

4. Inquiry on Crimes Against Humanity in North Korean Detention Centers

5. How Ukraine Crisis Hurts Korea's Economy

6. S. Korea rules out military support, deployment over Ukraine crisis

7. U.N. rapporteur calls for sending 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots to N. Korea

8. South Korea remains passive on US-led sanctions against Russia

9. A Practical Vision for South Korea

10. Understanding the Strengths and Vulnerabilities of North Korean Hackers

11. Beyond North Korea: The Japan-South Korea-US Trilateral in the Indo-Pacific

12. S. Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile interceptor: sources

13. Next president should take ‘consistent approach’ to NK human rights: UN expert

14. Yanggang Province couple arrested and branded as political criminals for using foreign cellphones

15. North Korea emphasizes “ideological struggle” to help soothe public discontent amid economic malaise

16. North Korea orders military education institutions to help out with Hwasong apartment construction

17. North Korea raids major illegal currency exchange office in Sinuiju

18. South Korea And The Bomb – Analysis

19. Reimagining the U.S.-Korea Relationship in the Indo-Pacific