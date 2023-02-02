2/2/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: February

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 1, 2023

3. Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns

4. The Overlooked Irregular Warfare Expert the Pentagon Should Study Today

5. Let's Bring Greater Transparency to Foreign Influence on Policy Making

6. Austin Visit to Philippine Base Highlights Benefits of U.S-Philippine Alliance

7. Hard Drinking and Murky Finances: How an American Veterans Group Imploded in Ukraine

8. Influencers, Returnships, and Reimagined Career Progression: Creative Solutions for the Army’s Recruitment Crisis

9. Gen-Z Will Fight: But First, They Need to Know Why

10. An “Unprecedented” Recruitment Crisis

11. Pray the President resists the US push for bases

12. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on February 2, 2023 (US base access in the Philippines)

13. Viewpoint: Emerging ‘Offset-X’ Strategy Addresses Chinese Threat

14. Navy Ends 'Gruesome' Testing on Sheep After PETA Protests

15. REED, WICKER ANNOUNCE SASC MEMBERSHIP FOR 118TH CONGRESS

16. Opinion | We Already Have 18 Intelligence Agencies. We Still Need 1 More.

17. #Reviewing Military Alliances in the Twenty-First Century

18. The Case for Caution on Crimea

19. This is why the SCAR Mk16 rifle never became a special operations weapon

20. We asked the new AI to do some simple rocket science. It crashed and burned

21. Defeat in Afghanistan: An Autopsy by Joseph J. Collins

22. DARPA Awards Contracts for Long-Range ‘Liberty Lifter’ Flying Boat Design

23. US opens embassy in Solomon Islands after 30-year absence to counter China

24. 431. Your Adversary is Rational, Just Not the Way You Want Them to Be (Army Mad Scientist Blog)

25. Is Russia’s Wagner Group recruiting US veterans to fight in Ukraine?



1. Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: February- Korea

2. Press Statement of Spokesperson for DPRK Foreign Ministry Issued ("U.S. is now working hard to "demonize" the DPRK")

3. N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea

4. Families of S. Koreans detained in N. Korea urge U.N. efforts for repatriation

5. North Korea says U.S. drills threaten to turn region into 'critical war zone'

6. S. Korea's top diplomat, U.N. chief discuss concerns over N. Korea's possible nuke test

7. Asked about sending weapons to Ukraine, South Korea doesn’t say no

8. US Nomination of North Korea Rights Envoy Revives Hope for Divided Families

9. Crypto hacks stole record $3.8 billion in 2022, led by North Korea groups - report

10. Why South Korea is debating a nuclear weapons program

11. DP vows to look into allegations of fortune teller's involvement in presidential office relocation

12. Foreign Minister could meet with Japanese counterpart in Munich

13. U.S. extends olive branch after North's 'nuke-for-nuke' comment

14. [EXCLUSIVE] South may place sanctions on North hacking groups

15. 4 South Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon North Korean orders

16. [INTERVIEW] 'Extended deterrence is best option to ensure peace on Korean Peninsula'

