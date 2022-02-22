2/22/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Putin orders Russian "peacekeeping operations" in eastern Ukraine
2. Russia-Ukraine Warning Update: Russian Military Operations in Southeastern Ukraine Imminent
3. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 4
4. Extended Russian deployment part of invasion ‘playbook,’ US says
5. Are we ready for war in the infosphere?
6. Paramilitary Forces in Ukraine: Matches to a Powder Keg
7. Putin seeks to rewrite history
8. U.S. engagement with China a 'strategic blunder': Mearsheimer (Q&A)
9. Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine crisis deepens
10. China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there
11. Forget a Whole-of-Government Cybersecurity Strategy—It’s Time for a Whole-of-Nation Approach
12. The Non-Kill Chain
13. How Russian Propaganda Spins a Dark, Fake Tale
14. Putin Chooses a Forever War
15. Biden Can Reset the UN’s Discriminatory Approach to Israel
16. FDD | West is on verge of signing 'surrender pact' with Iran
17. A New, Weaker Iran Deal Would Pave a Path to the Nuclear Threshold
18. Australia urges 'full investigation' into China naval laser incident, Beijing defends actions
19. Moscow Musings on Brinksmanship from Stalin to Putin
20. Inside America's only military base in Africa, as it tries to prevent the rise of a new bin Laden, or "someone worse"
21. UK says ‘serious doubts’ exist within Russian military about invading Ukraine
22. Washington and Aristotle Can Restore the Military’s Professional Ethos
Korean News Content:
1. Top brass says Moon's gov't let them down
2. South Koreans overwhelmingly want nuclear weapons to confront China and North Korea, poll finds
3. Thinking Nuclear: South Korean Attitudes on Nuclear Weapons
4. Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected
5. N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate U.S. threats
6. Korean Conglomerates Snap up Ex-U.S. Gov't Officials
7. North Korea moves to bolster anti-air defenses in certain regions of country
8. Crackdown on foreign videos catches North Korean military officers
9. Pyongyang’s donju are keen to invest in new Hwasong apartment construction
10. Kim Jong-un's Mother, Ko Yong-hui, was Born in Osaka: Did She Share Her Memories of Japan with Her Son?
11. Rival candidates seek different strategies to mend ties with Japan
12. COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency
13. North Korea highly expected to resume missile tests: experts
14. Can the Korean won become a reserve currency?
15. Lack of vision for unification
16. South Korean culture minister proposes launching Culture Olympics
17. S. Korea to test-fire solid-fuel space rocket next month: military