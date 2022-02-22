2/22/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Putin orders Russian "peacekeeping operations" in eastern Ukraine

2. Russia-Ukraine Warning Update: Russian Military Operations in Southeastern Ukraine Imminent

3. UKRAINE CONFLICT UPDATE 4

4. Extended Russian deployment part of invasion ‘playbook,’ US says

5. Are we ready for war in the infosphere?

6. Paramilitary Forces in Ukraine: Matches to a Powder Keg

7. Putin seeks to rewrite history

8. U.S. engagement with China a 'strategic blunder': Mearsheimer (Q&A)

9. Germany's Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine crisis deepens

10. China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there

11. Forget a Whole-of-Government Cybersecurity Strategy—It’s Time for a Whole-of-Nation Approach

12. The Non-Kill Chain

13. How Russian Propaganda Spins a Dark, Fake Tale

14. Putin Chooses a Forever War

15. Biden Can Reset the UN’s Discriminatory Approach to Israel

16. FDD | West is on verge of signing 'surrender pact' with Iran

17. A New, Weaker Iran Deal Would Pave a Path to the Nuclear Threshold

18. Australia urges 'full investigation' into China naval laser incident, Beijing defends actions

19. Moscow Musings on Brinksmanship from Stalin to Putin

20. Inside America's only military base in Africa, as it tries to prevent the rise of a new bin Laden, or "someone worse"

21. UK says ‘serious doubts’ exist within Russian military about invading Ukraine

22. Washington and Aristotle Can Restore the Military’s Professional Ethos



Korean News Content:

1. Top brass says Moon's gov't let them down

2. South Koreans overwhelmingly want nuclear weapons to confront China and North Korea, poll finds

3. Thinking Nuclear: South Korean Attitudes on Nuclear Weapons

4. Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected

5. N.Korea's Kim congratulates China on Olympics, says together they will frustrate U.S. threats

6. Korean Conglomerates Snap up Ex-U.S. Gov't Officials

7. North Korea moves to bolster anti-air defenses in certain regions of country

8. Crackdown on foreign videos catches North Korean military officers

9. Pyongyang’s donju are keen to invest in new Hwasong apartment construction

10. Kim Jong-un's Mother, Ko Yong-hui, was Born in Osaka: Did She Share Her Memories of Japan with Her Son?

11. Rival candidates seek different strategies to mend ties with Japan

12. COVAX reduces COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency

13. North Korea highly expected to resume missile tests: experts

14. Can the Korean won become a reserve currency?

15. Lack of vision for unification

16. South Korean culture minister proposes launching Culture Olympics

17. S. Korea to test-fire solid-fuel space rocket next month: military