2/21/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine Conflict Update 3 (Institute for the Study of War)

2. Brilliant strategy or too much information? The U.S. shares Ukraine secrets with the world

3. Give Joe Biden Credit For His Handling of the Ukraine Crisis

4. Joe Biden Is Convinced Russia Will Invade Ukraine. Putin Will Regret it.

5. The Cyber Social Contract

6. The Pros and Cons of ‘Deterrence by Disclosure’

7. US Army Pacific Commander: Next war will be violent, very human, unpredictable and long

8. U.S. says Russia has a list of Ukrainians to kill or detain after an invasion.

9. China’s Ukraine Crisis

10. Behind China’s Warning Against a Russian Invasion Is a Desire to Protect Ties With the U.S.

11. Kremlin says no concrete plans for summit with Biden over Ukraine

12. Would Sanctions Mean Russia Launches a Cyberwar Against America?

13. Words Versus Deeds in Biden’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

14. Flunking the New York Times Test: Making Sense of Russian “Covert” Action

15. How to Respond to Gray Zone Aggression in the Indo-Pacific

16. Assessing China’s Strategy to “Hide Capabilities and Bide Time”

17. Biden Agrees to Putin Summit Provided Russia Pulls Back From Ukraine Attack

18. India’s Stance on Ukraine Leaves West Scrambling As Jaishankar Calls Out Hypocrisy, Slams China

19. The New York Times’ fake news has a Russian accent

20. Why Russia won’t invade Ukrainistan

21. Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

22. In an Information War, Be Careful What You Amplify

23. Workplace Harassment Undermines Pentagon Spying in Europe, Documents Say



Korean News Content:

1. Seoul urges N. Korea to return to dialogue as Beijing Olympics wrap up

2. Worth the wait (new US Ambassador to the ROK)

3. S. Korea's defense minister, U.S. Marine chief discuss regional security, alliance

4. USFK receives latest Boeing Apache helicopters at Camp Humphreys

5. Seoul city to provide health care, education support to North Korean defectors

6. Tensions are escalating between N. Korea’s security checkpoints and new quarantine checkpoints

7. Lecture held for North Korea officials in China hints at expansion of China-North Korea trade

8. Kim Jong Un gifts fighter pilots with longcoats to mark founding anniversary of N. Korea’s military

9. South Korea's presidential election won't change its foreign policy