2/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Statement from President Joe Biden on Travel to Kyiv, Ukraine

2. Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'

3. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 19, 2023

4. Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule

5. Pilots Advised Of Large White High-Altitude Balloon East Of Hawaii (Updated)

6. Rise in sea tensions expected with impending military drills (Balikatan -Philippines /US)

7. We Need a Peace Time Draft

8. U.S. Deterrence Failed in Ukraine

9. In a World Awash in Satellites, Why Use Spy Balloons?

10. Biden pledges new military aid for Ukraine during Kyiv visit

11. After Munich meeting, the US-China relationship is still a mess

12. Congress delegation visits Taiwan in tense US-China moment

13. Taiwan visit by Chinese delegation spurs internal political tensions

14. Is Taiwan the next Ukraine? It's more complicated.

15. EXCLUSIVE: Ukraine’s M1 Abrams tanks could come from US stockpiles, official says

16. Indispensable but Insufficient: The Role and Limits of Special Operations in Strategic Competition

17. America’s Special Operations Problem

18. These 26 words 'created the internet.' Now the Supreme Court may be coming for them

19. Is the West escalating the Ukraine war?

20. Miles Yu On Taiwan: Three misconceptions about Taiwan’s defense

21. How drones, start-ups and civilian spotters have changed conflict for ever in Ukraine War

22. How the War in Ukraine Ends

23. PLA Information Warfare and Military Diplomacy: A Primer on Modernization Trends

24. For U.S. forces in Indo-Pacific, it’s two steps forward, one step back

25. Biden Visits Kyiv, Ukraine’s Embattled Capital, as Air-Raid Siren Sounds



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea fires ballistic missiles after US conducts military drills with South Korea, Japan: 'firing range'

2. Press Statement of Kim Yo Jong, Vice Department Director of C.C., WPK Issued

3. [Newsmaker] Koreas back to square one as detente fades

4. Explained: Kim Jong Un's daughter is seen more than ever. Why now?

5. Kim Jong-un's sister threatens US with Pacific 'firing range' as North Korea launches missiles

6. Ruling party leader says calls for own nuclear armament boosted by N.K. provocations

7. U.S. calls on N. Korea to halt provocation, engage in dialogue

8. S. Korea slaps more sanctions on N. Korea in response to missile provocations

9. [Column] Korea’s survival strategy after the war

10. Why can't we hang together on the North Korean nuclear issue?

11. Russian draftees seeking refuge await decision in South Korea

12. Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa And Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park Jin Remarks to the Press

13. 2023 Chronology of Missile and Military Events

14. Left-wing party official arrested in North Korean spy ring investigation