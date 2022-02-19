2/19/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russia-Ukraine Warning Update: New Indicators of Imminent Russian Attack

2. ‘Kill Your Commanding Officer’: On the Front Lines of Putin’s Digital War With Ukraine

3. Russia’s Propaganda & Disinformation Ecosystem - 2022 Update & New Disclosures

4. Beijing Could Run Russia’s Playbook on Taiwan

5. Even an ‘Asia First’ Strategy Needs to Deter Russia in Ukraine

6. Washington Must Prepare for War With Both Russia and China

7. Applying War College Lessons To The Crisis In Ukraine: A Narrow Window?

8. US to provide more aid to AFP

9. Romania: NATO's Next Strategic Frontier?

10. Enabling Resistance: Canada's Opportunity in Great Power Competition

11. Russia Planning Post-Invasion Arrest and Assassination Campaign in Ukraine, U.S. Officials Say

12. “If Ukraine Matters, Tell Us Why”: Joe Biden Is Talking to Everyone Except the American People

13. Will Biden’s ‘Severe Costs’ on Russia Include Cyber Attacks?

14. Europe's Gordian Knot

15. Ukrainian commander: Russia will encounter 100,000 citizen resisters if it invades

16. How false flag operations work and Russia's history of using them

17. Austin Says Current Operations Give Hints of New National Defense Strategy

18. Can we please stop talking about domains?

19. Ukraine Risks Becoming a Case Study of Liberalization Lost0.

20. What makes 2 of the world's toughest special-operations courses so tough, according to troops who've endured them

Korean News Content:



1. Hold Beijing Accountable for Aiding Kim Jong Un’s Crimes

2. Satellite imagery suggests ongoing operation of N. Korea's nuclear reactor: U.S. monitors

3. Yongbyon Nuclear Center: Insights from a Snow-covered Day

4. The Anti-Leaflet Law: Reevaluating Inter-Korean Appeasement

5. How South Korea’s Human Rights Lawyer President Sold Out Human Rights

6. Virulent Jew-hatred is regularly promoted by pro-North Korean groups

7. Why some North Korean defectors return to one of the world's most repressive regimes

8. South Korea prepares for another Covid-era national election.

9. U.S. names Korean-American as crypto enforcement leader

10. N.K. leader attends groundbreaking ceremony of greenhouse farm project

11. S. Korea reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day amid omicron spread

12. Reliance on atomic power

13. [Visual History of Korea] Staff Sgt. Reckless -- Korean warhorse celebrated on both sides of the Pacific Ocean

