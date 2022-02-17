2/17/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. EXCLUSIVE Biden to seek more than $770 billion in 2023 defense budget, sources say

2. The US is not Ready for a Peer to Peer Fight in Europe

3. U.S. Arms Sent to Ukraine Would Blunt but Not Stop a Russian Invasion

4. Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force

5. Russia added 7k troops near Ukraine border, says US official

6. Specialized US Army unit helps Russia’s neighbors train against large-scale attacks

7. Russian jets endanger US surveillance planes in close call over the Mediterranean, Navy says

8. U.S. Warns Americans Abroad Not to Count on a Rescue

9. US, NATO consider bolstering troop presence in eastern Europe

10. Senate confirms Wallander to Pentagon international affairs role

11. Putin Cannot Erase Ukraine

12. Ukraine's History Is Filled with War, Blood and Death

13. Russia Has Big Plans for Africa

14. Taiwan 194 - Emulating the Palestinians to Advocate Internationally for Taiwan and to Counter China

15. Battle Force 2025- A Plan to Defend Taiwan Within the Decade

16. Investors Should Demand Transparency From ESG Research Firms

17. FDD | The Houthi crisis is creating an Emirati-Israeli opportunity

18. Who Cares About Human Rights?

19. What’s Taking So Long? Rename Those Confederate Bases

20. After mix-up, Army says 12 programs may be hit by year-long CR

21. Russia Has Been Building Up its Conventional Forces All Along

22. Unmanned Resupply Gliders Will Take Part In Largest Special Operations Exercise (Updated)

23. Putin’s New Age of Conquest

24. Balance Piston exercise to boost PH, US troops interoperability



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader's birth anniversary: Seoul official

2. Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula remains top priority for U.S.: Kritenbrink

3. U.S. Rattles Sabre at N.Korea

4. U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy

5. Seoul, Washington discuss Biden’s visit to S. Korea in May

6. North's hackers cash in on cryptocurrency

7.U.S. diplomat stresses supply chains, denuclearization in trilateral agenda

8. '3 Nos,' THAAD pit leading presidential candidates against each other

9. Biden's improvident policy toward North Korea

10. Watch for Kim Jong-un's Next Play Once the Athletes Leave Beijing

11. Omicron surges across South Korea as election looms

12. Pope Francis unlikely to visit North Korea

13. Lippert’s expertise to boost Samsung’s US strategy