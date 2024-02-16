2/16/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 15, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 15, 2024

3. ISW Fact Sheet: US Assistance to Ukraine

4. Western Weapons Are Ukraine’s Only Hope

5. Iran’s Rise as Global Arms Supplier Vexes U.S. and Its Allies

6. How Russia Recruits Soldiers From Cuba to Fight in Ukraine

7. ‘No prescription needed’: Inside a White House clinic’s ‘systemic problems’

8. US and allies disrupt Russian cyber espionage operation against US and Europe, FBI chief says

9. In America, Headlights are blinding but not in other countries, this tech is why

10. The $2.8 Billion Hole in U.S. Sanctions on Iran

11. Beating the Ossification Trap: Why Reform, Not Spending, Will Salvage American Power

12. U.S. conducted cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship

13. Frank Kitson, 97, Dies; Helped Shape the Conflict in Northern Ireland

14. Can Ukraine Still Win?

15. How to end China’s chokehold on the Pentagon’s supply chains

16. Hamas Is Returning to Northern Gaza Because Israel Has No Plan for the “Day After”

17. Is Israel Losing Sight of Its Long Game?

18. The Taiwan Catastrophe

19. NEWSFLASH: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dead in government custody

20. Meta takes down Chinese Facebook accounts posing as US military families

21. Opinion: The Plan Biden Needs to Present to Congress

Korean News Content:

1. Kim's sister says N. Korea open to better ties with Japan

2. Japan 'paying attention' to remarks from N. Korean leader's sister: top gov't spokesman

3. North Korea and Iran using AI for hacking, Microsoft says

4. Defense chief calls for 'sternly' punishing N.K. border provocations

5. Fighting talk: Is Kim preparing for war?

6. Publication of Regulatory Amendment to the North Korea Sanctions Regulations; Issuance of North Korea-related Frequently Asked Questions

7. US eases restrictions on humanitarian and journalism activities in North Korea

8. S. Korean, U.S. envoy for N. Korean human rights urge solidarity

9. S. Korea calls on N. Korea to make 'right choice' on 10th anniv. of U.N. rights report

10. S. Korean, U.S. Marines stage joint wintertime drills

11. N. Korea urges loyalty for Kim Jong-un on late leader's birthday

12. Kim Jong Un threatens provocations near NLL

13. Editorial: North Korean spy ring mocks court, then ‘asks for asylum’

14. Kim Jong Un has weaponized South Korea’s own name against unification

15. Seoul side-eyes N. Korea while forging ties with Cuba

16. What’s wrong with Kim Jong Un’s new policy to promote regional development?

