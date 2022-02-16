2/16/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. Intelligence Agencies Face Crucial Test in Deciphering Putin’s Motives

2. Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

3. Russian pullout meets NATO scepticism, Ukraine defence website still hacked

4. Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback

5. Ukrainian Crisis - Predictive Analysis

6. Risk of a Ukraine war spreading in Europe rests on unknowns

7. Could Ukraine end up as a War of Words?

8. We spoke to 7 ex-CIA and Pentagon experts. Here's what they say Putin wants in Ukraine.

9. Biden warns Russia that war on Ukraine would be ‘bloody and destructive’

10. The U.S. has spent billions on equipment and training in Europe to deter Russia. Is it enough?

11. ‘Asia First’ Misses the Point

12. Summary Thoughts on the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States

13. Indo-Pacific Strategy Quicklook

14. Ukraine Proves 'Asia vs. Europe' Is a False US Foreign Policy Choice

15. The Less Said About NATO and Ukraine, the Better

16. Biden Can Find Middle Ground in Heated Nuclear Debate

17. Coalition of the unwilling: Western elites prefer not to fight authoritarianism

18. US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to foil China

19. How to Fix the Joint Combined Exchange Training Program

20. Politics and pressure are sabotaging women in special operations

21. Elite Risk: How Special Operations training can kill

22. No 'Fauda': Hamas TV series glorifies fight against Israel

23. US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

24. Who’s Watching the Winter Olympics?

25. Know the goal before committing troops — or lose the war



Korean News Content:



1. North Korea's hypersonic missile claims are credible, exclusive analysis shows

2. U.N. rapporteur discusses N.K. human rights issue in meetings with S. Korean officials

3. U.S., S. Korea mulling ways to engage with N. Korea: Amb. Lee

4. For trilateral cooperation (ROK, Japan, US)

5. N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday

6. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Minus 30 degrees Celsius! People live with neighbours without enough money for heating, and some lose weight by reducing food costs... Unusual coal rationing for workers.

7. N. Korea touts ties with China in celebration of late leader's birthday

8. N.Korea Reactivates Uranium Enrichment Plant

9. North Korea marks phase two of new homes project, phase one still incomplete

10. The People at Camp 14: Those Who Remain Silent Forever

11. Who will rule Seoul next?

12. Korea stands ready to cooperate with allies over Ukraine crisis

13. Political polarization hinders talks with North Korea

