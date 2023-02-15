2/15/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 14, 2023
2. Gen. David Petraeus: How the war in Ukraine will end
3. U.S. focuses on training Ukrainian troops to use less ammo
4. 'Out of control': DoD reviews use of super-secret SAP classification, for space programs and beyond
5. Philippines, U.S. to hold biggest war games in years
6. S. Korea's Navy, Marine Corps to join Cobra Gold drills in Thailand
7. Mike Gallagher: A New Cold Warrior
8. IntelBrief: China’s South Asia Troubles
9. Cyber Sanctions Are Nice; Digital Takedowns Are Better
10. Suspected Iranian Weapons Seized by U.S. Navy May Go to Ukraine
11. Ukraine live briefing: Russia has lost, top U.S. general says; intense fighting in east
12. Militant in Iran identified as al-Qaeda’s probable new chief in U.N. report
13. Russia declares battlefield gains as Ukraine urges faster military aid
14. We Missed Social Media’s Dark Side. Let’s Be Smarter about the Metaverse
15. Nimitz Strike Group, Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group Drill in South China Sea
16. Countdown to counteroffensive: Give Ukraine ATACMS before it's too late - Breaking Defense
17. More Bang for the SFA Buck: Improving US Security Force Assistance in Ukraine and Beyond
18. It’s Time to Recognize Sustainment as a Strategic Imperative
Korean News Content:
1. north Korea and Influence Operations
2. U.S. reaffirms ironclad commitment to security of S. Korea in bilateral talks
3. JCS chief inspects border island unit, calls for 'overwhelming' security posture
4. U.S. needs to show firm commitment to defense of S. Korea: Rep. Young Kim
5. N. Korean leader calls for strong defense power in meeting with army activists
6. S. Korean ministry says N. Korea's food shortages apparently worsening
7. Why Is North Korea Showing Off Its ICBMs?
8. North shakes up leadership of army ground forces
9. Fact Check: Did North Korea display most nuclear weapons ever at parade?
10. N. Korea holds lectures for party cadres to spark innovation in ideological education
11. No queen in waiting likely to rule North Korea’s ‘Kimdom’
12. Widespread North Korean Famine Under Wraps Amid Dictatorial Displays
13. A new TikTok account purporting to show 'life in North Korea' has amassed over 60,000 followers in 3 days
14. S. Korea to send medical team, more aid materials to Turkey: ministry.
15. S. Korean, Mongolian PMs hold talks on rare earths, infrastructure
16. Healthcare in the Crosshairs of North Korean Cyber Operations