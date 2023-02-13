2/13/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 12, 2023

2. They Are Russians Fighting Against Their Homeland. Here’s Why.

3. Russians abandon wartime Russia in historic exodus

4. ‘Significantly degraded’ Russian force is adapting after losses

5. US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

6. China Says U.S. Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over Its Airspace

7. The hidden truth behind China’s spy balloons

8. China Says U.S. Flew Balloons Through Its Airspace

9. Army sees safety, not 'wokeness,' as top recruiting obstacle

10. Expect Pentagon's Cyber-Worker Strategy 'Any Day Now'

11. What Japanese deterrence would look like

12. 433. Gaming Information Dominance

13. Ruling out aliens? Senior U.S. general says not ruling out anything yet

14. Opinion | The West has captured thousands of Iranian weapons. Send them to Ukraine.

15. Glass Cannons from Grozny to Mariupol: What Should the US Military Learn from Russia’s Use of Artillery in Protracted Urban Sieges?

16. U.S. troops providing medical aid to earthquake victims in Turkey

17. Chinese military aircraft, vessels detected around Taiwan after US conducts exercises in the South China Sea

18. The untold story of the world’s most resilient currency

19. To End the War, Ukraine Needs Justice, Not Peace

20. Warning to China: U.S. Navy Has Aircraft Carrier in South China Sea

21. The Cult of Secrecy – America’s Classification Crisis

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA

2. Rodong Sinmun Calls for Intensifying Education in Revolutionary Traditions

3. Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey

4. [Meanwhile] China’s warfare beyond bounds (South Korean perspective)

5. Representatives of separated families invited to visit North Korea

6. S. Korea, Thailand sign deal to cooperate for feasibility study for space launch site

7. Military academy to reinstate 'Korean War History' as requirement for all cadets

8. Will N.Korea's Dynastic Succession Ever End?

9. N. Korean soldier’s toes amputated after severe case of frostbite

10. N. Korea sees rise in people consuming homemade drugs

11. Pyongyangites preparing for military parade collapse due to exhaustion, malnutrition

12. Sariwon officials launch crackdown on money changers for avoiding manure campaign

13. South Korea's dilemma over sending arms to Ukraine

14. NK media urges thorough quarantine efforts amid 'very unstable' virus situation

15. "My father fled North Korea, time is running out to find his family"

16. Seth Rogen On How ‘The Interview’ Caused A ‘Seismic Shift’ In Hollywood & ‘Recalibrated’ His Definition Of Controversy

17. Is Kim Jong Un’s daughter being lined up to lead?