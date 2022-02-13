2/13/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. ‘Indo-Pacific is a priority: Message from White House document’

2. U.S. Battles Putin by Disclosing His Next Possible Moves

3. Biden Administration: Incompetent, Naïve, or Desperate?

4. Army of Ukraine lobbyists behind unprecedented Washington blitz - Responsible Statecraft

5. Why the West’s Diplomacy With Russia Keeps Failing

6. US adversaries have been mastering hybrid warfare. It’s time to catch up.

7. U.S. Aims to Thwart China’s Plan for Atlantic Base in Africa

8. What’s Really at Stake in America’s History Wars?

9. Russians Have Already Started Hybrid War With Bomb Threats, Cyberattacks, Ukraine Says

10. Will the West Heed Poland’s Warnings on Russian Aggression?

11. Virginia Hall Was America’s Most Successful Female WWII Spy. But She Was Almost Kept From Serving

12. “A Pleasure to Burn”: We Are Closer to Bradbury’s Dystopia Than Orwell’s or Huxley’s

13. ‘Follow the science’: As Year 3 of the pandemic begins, a simple slogan becomes a political weapon

Korean News Content:

1. Joint Statement on the U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting

2. Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan urge N. Korea to halt provocations, resume dialogue

3. Pence tells world peace rally that U.S. must show strength in face of North Korean provocations

4. Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

5. N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends 2nd groundbreaking ceremony for housing project

6. Chinese, Russian envoys for N. Korea discuss situation on Korean Peninsula

7. FOCUS: North Korea's excessive military provocations may irritate China

8. Experts: North Korea May Be Ready for ICBM Deployment

9. Hefty rice rations highlight prosecutors’ clout in hungry North Korea

10. Why does Kim Jong-un keep launching missiles? Exploring the Truth and Objectives (2) Amazing development speed, but mass production is not easy.

11. Guilty verdicts handed down in S.Korea's biggest crypto scam