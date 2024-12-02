2/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 11, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 11, 2024

3. Statement From Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder on Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Health Status

4. CNN: Russia recruits 15,000 Nepalis to fight in Ukraine

5. Starlink's Dual Role: Aiding Ukraine's Defense and Assisting Russian Invaders?

6. The Cruel Sea: Reverse course and ensure US Navy is big and strong enough

7. White House promotes Kirby to expanded role to coordinate national security communications

8. Does Joe Biden Have a Deterrence Problem?

9. Biden campaign joins TikTok in an effort to reach younger voters

10. Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians

11. SOCOM Studying Drone, Electronic Warfare in Ukraine, Gaza

12. U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF): Background and Considerations for Congress

13. Air Force To Totally Revamp Its Structure To Compete With China

14. Opinion | Speaker Johnson should see what I just saw in Ukraine by Max Boot

15. Threats to America’s critical infrastructure are now a terrifying reality

16. The Cost of a Dysfunctional Congress

17. The Neurotic Fixations of U.S. Foreign Policy

18. Checking the Box but Missing the Mark: The Problems with Nonresident Joint Professional Military Education

19. Is America still the leader of the free world?

20. Romania Is Quietly Doing Great

21. Special Operations News - February 12, 2024 | SOF News

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. experts to meet in Seoul on 10th anniv. of U.N. report on N.Korea

2. N. Korea says it newly developed shells for multiple rocket launcher

3. N. Korea moves to complete construction of general hospital in Pyongyang

4. Yoon's approval rating inches up to 39.2 pct

5. Japan, US, South Korea swiftly shared radar information for first time

6. ‘BTS and BLACKPINK are treated like slaves’, North Korea's outrageous claims spark social media frenzy

7. Kim Jong-un spends £122k importing lingerie for North Korea's 'pleasure squad'

8. Tenth Anniversary of UN Commission of Inquiry Report on Human Rights Abuses in North Korea

9. North Korea criticizes U.S. influence in Israel and the Middle East

10. North Korea develops new rocket launcher controller, KCNA reports

11. Korea sees surge in number of asylum seekers from Russia

12. Kim Jong-un’s rhetorical aggression to intensify throughout year: experts

13. Poland, South Korea wrangle over big-ticket weapons financing

