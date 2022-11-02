2/11/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Putin is delaying the National Security Strategy

2. A retired Marine 3-star general explains 'critical military theory'

3. Opinion | Biden doesn’t want to change China. He wants to beat it.

4. ‘From the White House down,’ pleas for help disrupted Afghan evacuation, top U.S. commander says

5. U.S. Military Offers New Details on Raid That Led to Death of ISIS Leader

6. The Army Vet Who Was Prepping Civilians for a 'Pending' Civil War

7. TikTok shares your data more than any other social media app — and it's unclear where it goes, study says

8. Is the U.S. Army Preparing to Fight Americans?

9. Russia could again invade Ukraine during Olympics, Blinken says

10. Quad ministers address Indo-Pacific 'coercion', climate, COVID

11. ("pre-Quad Statement") Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, And Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Before Their Meeting

12. A Rival of America’s Making? The Debate Over Washington’s China Strategy

13. ‘I really don’t want to be the last African-American secretary of defense’

14. Top civilian leader shares 6 objectives for the Army in 2022 and beyond

15. Why American Lost the War in Afghanistan by Robert Bruce Adolph

16. Was your T-shirt made using forced labor? A new U.S. law takes aim at ‘made in Xinjiang’

17. Air Force commando course to be overseen by someone who hasn’t gone through it

18. Elemental Strategy - Countering the Chinese Communist Party’s Efforts to Dominate the Rare Earth Industry

19. FDD Announces New Class For Its 2022 National Security Fellows Program

20. Biden Pays Army Salaries to Iranian Ally

21. As Other Hot Spots Boil, U.S. Shows Its Foreign Policy Focus Is Asia

22. Ukrainian Civilians Don’t Want War But Are Ready to Fight

23. As the Olympics heat up, China clamps down on dissent

24. Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

25. U.S. intelligence report details 'indirect' Russian government support for Western neofascist groups

26. How Far-Right Terrorists Choose Their Enemies

27. Congress Proposes $500 Million for Negative News Coverage of China

28. Facebook Has a Superuser-Supremacy Problem

29. The U.S. Should Want a Cold War With China

30. The Canadian trucker spectacle is an American export



Korean News Content:

1. Chinese envoy says North Korea has 'legitimate’ security concerns, asks US to ease sanctions

2. North Korean Cyberwarfare Officer Arrested in Vladivostok While Seeking Asylum

3. End-of-war declaration will lose luster in trilateral FM talks: experts

4. With His Term Coming to a Close, Moon Reiterates Importance of Peace Process on Korean Peninsula

5. UNICEF provides nutrition supplies for 160,000 N. Korean pregnant women

6. Trump says he is still in touch with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

7. N. Korean hackers are allegedly sending out phishing emails impersonating S. Korea’s National Election Commission

8. North Korea issues order for the promotions of military officers ahead of Kim Jong Il’s birthday

9. Kim Jong Un issues order to repatriate cyberwarfare officer detained at consulate in Russia

10. China remains Third World in South Korean minds

11. Clickbait on Kim Jong Un’s Health

12. North Koreans in China prohibited from traveling to Beijing during Winter Games

13. North Korea comes to Russia’s defense over Ukraine conflict

14. ‘I can see into the lives of North Koreans’ – the professor who reads washed-up rubbish

15. Population Decline Means Looming Shortage of Conscripts