2/10/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. West warns of 'dangerous moment' as Russia holds drills in Belarus

2. How a Trump deal got a boost from a China-based financier

3. Noble Fusion combines Marine, Navy and Japanese forces for island campaign exercise

4. Everything wrong with the Russian military’s ‘special tactical exercise’ propaganda video

5. Sun Tzu’s Trap: The Illusion of Perpetual Competition

6. Demilitarize civilian cyber defense, and you’ll gain deterrence

7. US plays Quad card during Beijing OlympicsUS plays Quad card during Beijing Olympics

8. Army wants to eliminate hands in pockets by warming fingers, toesArmy wants to eliminate hands in pockets by warming fingers, toes

9. The Intelligence Game is Changing. Are We Ready?

10. Insuring Against Military-Civil Fusion Risks

11. Russia threatens Ukraine with its troops, so Ben & Jerry's blames the U.S. - Perspective needed.

12. America Can’t Fight Authoritarianism on the Cheap

13. For Humanity’s Sake, Keep Red Crosses on Medevac Helicopters

14. Opinion | Another university learns the hard way about Chinese censorship on campus

15. Bloomberg named as new head of Defense Innovation Board

16. Another helicopter went down on a US special-ops raid. Here's how elite aviators prepare for that worst-case scenario.

17. Manslaughter charges against MARSOC corpsman dropped by military judge

18. Breaking the Internet: China-US Competition Over Technology Standards

19. US Strategists on the Advantages and Limitations of Sea Power



Korean News Content:

1. South-U.S.-Japan defense chiefs decide to deal with North together

2. Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Defense Trilateral Call With Japan, Republic of Korea

3. Pentagon chief discusses North Korean threat with Japan, South Korea

4. Moon says no prerequisites for inter-Korean summit, virtual summit possible

5. With his peace initiative at stake, Moon leaves room for his successor amid realistic constraints

6. Imagery shows N.Korea preparing for possible military parade - report

7. New N. Korea nuclear, ICBM testing would trigger instant crisis, S.Korea's Moon says

8. U.N. rapporteur on N.K. human rights to visit S. Korea next week

9. Chinese Embassy shoots down claims that hanbok was attempt to steal culture

10. Ex-US Ambassador to Korea Lippert likely to join Samsung: sources

11. South Korea, US agree on wording of declaration ending Korean War but North Korea refuses to join negotiations: Moon

12. NK issue at pivotal moment: nuclear envoy

13. N. Korea in festive mood ahead of late leader's birthday

14. Large scale joint exercises should be resumed, says U.S. commander

15. Anti-China Sentiment Erupts in South Korea Ahead of Vote

16. North Korea installs solar panels to bolster underpowered cellular network

17. North Korea Knows How Important Its Cyberattacks Are

18. North Korea-based Lazarus Hackers Pretend as Lockheed Martin Offering Employment For Job Seekers

19. North Korea Fires Crypto Bomb At US, Calls It 'King of Theft'

20. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Fear and Tension among the Police: Authorities Order the Eradication of Bribery and Relentless Punishment. Police in the Field are Perplexed and Resist it.

21. USFK Sends Warnings to N.Korea over Missile Provocations

22. North Korea orders security agencies in border region to “strengthen campaign against unfounded rumors”

23. N. Korean man sentenced to six months in forced labor camp for neglecting Kimjongilia flowers

24. North Korean ideological training materials call for proper understanding of agriculture