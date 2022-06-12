THE 2022 WAR ON THE ROCKS HOLIDAY READING LIST

"Hybrid Warriors" GROUND TRUTH ABOUT THE ORIGIN OF WAR IN UKRAINE by Diplomatic Courier

DEFENSE SUPPORT TO STABILIZATION (DSS) A GUIDE FOR STABILIZATION PRACTITIONERS by PKSOI (Peacekeepimh and Stability Operations Institute)

Byte, With, and Through: How Special Operations and Cyber Command Can Support Each Other by War on the Rocks

Ukraine’s drone raid on Russian naval base was tactically innovative but not revolutionary by The Strategist

Improvised Anti-Vehicle Land Mines (IAVMs) in Mexico: Cartel Emergent Weaponry Use by Homeland Security Today

Countering Chinese Overseas Police Influence Operations by Iris Report

Israel Rolls Out Legion-X Drone Swarm For The Urban Battlefield by Forbes

The Great Equalizer: Irregular Warfare in the City by Modern War Institute

The Forgotten Histories of the Codification of International Humanitarian Law in Nineteenth-Century Latin America by Opinio Juris

Crafting Strategy for Irregular Warfare: A Framework for Analysis and Action (2nd Edition) by National Defense University Press

Opinion | The Foreign Policies of the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG – Part III: Africa by Mexico Today / Reforma

The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on by NPR

Organized Crime in Mexico and the Evolving Government Response by Global Americans

Armies are re-learning how to fight in cities by The Economist

Contending With IRGC Plots by Lawfare

Informe alerta sobre contrabando de cigarrillo, narcotráfico y Hezbolá by Ultima Hora

Iran Seeks to Increase Its Influence in Latin America, Experts Warn by Diálogo Américas

International Humanitarian Law in Urban Warfare by The Voices of War

ATP 3-06/MCTP 12-10B, Urban Operations (JUL 22) by Headquarters Department of the Army / Headquarters Marine Corps, Tactics and Operations Group

Latest Atrocities Highlight the Importance of Early Warning by Just Security

Flood the Zone With Cheap Drones by Lawfare

The Human Factor: The Enduring Relevance of Protecting Civilians in Future Wars by Texas National Security Review

Hezbollah's Operations & Networks in the US: Two Decades in Review by Program on Extremism / Combating Terrorism Center / NCITE

A Strategy for Defeating the Criminal Insurgency in Central America’s Northern Triangle by Journal of the Americas

It’s Time to Designate Wagner Group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by Lawfare

New Armed Conflict in DR Congo: A Renewed Call for Civilian Protection by Just Security

Irregular Competition: Conceptualizing a Whole-of-Government Approach for the United States to Indirectly Confront and Deter State and Nonstate Adversaries by Military Review

Borderland (Narco) Folk Saints and Texas Media by Journalism and Media

From Drugs to Corruption: The Growing Presence of Chinese Organized Crime in Latin America by Militant Wire

Response to Conflict-related Sexual Violence in Ukraine: Accountability and Reparations by Opinio Juris

Compilation of Countries’ Statements Calling Russian Actions in Ukraine “Genocide” by Just Security

Intelligence Sharing and Ukraine: The Jus in Bello by Opinio Juris

The PLA’s Evolving Outlook on Urban Warfare: Learning, Training, and Implications for Taiwan by Institute for the Study of War

Reassessing the Assessment of Special Operators: New System Overhauls Elite School’s Records by Association of the United States Army

Artificial Intelligence and Chemical and Biological Weapons by Lawfare

The Belarusian railway workers who helped thwart Russia’s attack on Kyiv by Washington Post

Claymores: Bringing Russian Convoys to a Dead Halt by SOFREP

As Finland considers NATO membership, citizens mobilize for an invasion by Russia by Los Angeles Times