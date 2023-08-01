1/8/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 7, 2023

2. Now Fighting for Ukraine: Volunteers Seeking Revenge Against Russia

3. New variant XBB.1.5 is ‘most transmissible’ yet, could fuel covid wave

4. Opinion | Time is not on Ukraine’s side By Condoleezza Rice and Robert M. Gates

5. Opinion | Diversity among diplomats will strengthen U.S. foreign policy

6. Opinion | 2023 could be the year that exposes populism for the sham that it is

7. Japan Matters if China Invades Taiwan

8. Ukraine War Proves the U.S. Government Needs Tech Giants Like Google As Allies

9. What three years of China’s covid travel restrictions cost the world

10. Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

11. We are offered the Korean option, but Koreans regret it Secretary of Ukraines Security Council

12. The Age of Digital, Transparent Warfare Is Here

13. Facial recognition's rapid adoption exposes alarming pitfalls

14. Former high-ranking US official who spied for Cuba released after 20 years

15. U.S. $3 Billion Military Package to Ukraine Looks to Change Battlefield Dynamics

16. Tests on travelers from China offer rare snapshot of covid chaos

17. America Is Lost in a Dark Forest, But There's a Path Out by James Stavridis

18. Who cares who wins - The mythology of the SAS

19. V-22 Osprey: The U.S. Military's Biggest Mistake?

20. EDITORIAL: Taiwan must tackle military spy issue

Korean News Content:

1. Kim Jong-un’s midlife crisis: ‘He’s crying after drinking a lot’

2. S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source

3. NK media silent on leader Kim's birthday

4. [Editorial] Internal battle over the drone infiltration

5. First lady seeks to help mend ties with Japan

6. North Korea’s nuclear escalation, explained

7. [S. Korea-Japan Reboot] Activist suggests using cultural reach to fight Japan’s ‘revisionism’

8. Ask a North Korean: Were you exposed to outside information in the DPRK?

9. North Koreans step up scrap metal collection to support struggling steel works

10. North Korean farmers question prioritization of ‘cows over people’

11. Tesla fined $2.2 million in Korea for false advertising