1/8/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Kazakhstan Crisis: A View From Kyrgyzstan

2. Free-rider on the storm: How Russia makes use of crises in its regional environment

3. Rare Earths: Fighting for the Fuel of the Future

4. National Defense Authorization Act Seeks To Better Leverage Commercial Technology

5. Belt & Road encircles Latin America and the Caribbean

6. Air Force accused of pushing woman through elite commando training after she quit, spurring investigation

7. Joint Statement of the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2")

8. Shared Challenges, Strengthening Alliance at Center of U.S.-Japan Defense Meeting

9. Over-the-Horizon Is Far Below Standard

10. America’s COVID Rules Are a Dumpster Fire

11. The Biggest Threat to America Now Isn’t a Coup

12. COVID School Policies Made Me Sour on the Democratic Party

13. Terror Threat in Asian Countries Declined in 2021, Singapore Think-Tank Reports

14. QAnon networks are evading Twitter's crackdown on disinformation to pump out pro-Capitol-riot propaganda, study says

15. Keeping the Generals Out of the Afghanistan Investigation Is a Great Idea

16. US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands

17. Online Warriors Are a Risky but Useful Tool for Beijing

18. VOA Exclusive: Ukraine Accuses Iran of Premeditated Terrorist Act in 2020 Plane Shootdown

19. Military Spying Controversies Return to Deeply-Rooted Issues (Taiwan)

20. In Kazakhstan, Russia follows a playbook it developed in Ukraine

21. Private efforts to get vulnerable people out of Afghanistan running on fumes

22. The Oath of Office and the Insurrection



Korean News Content:

1. Another North Korean “Hypersonic” Missile?

2. [Washington Talk] "North Korea launches 'ballistic missile'... U.S. 'Security Council meeting' convened

3. How North Korea graduated from Russian Scud-B to hypersonic missiles

4. ONN Brief: Analysis on the 5 January 2022 Hypersonic Missile Test of the DPRK

5. A South Korean village is protesting U.S. plans for THAAD missile defense upgrades

6. What do we know about North Korea's missiles?

7. Thousands of North Koreans gather for huge pro-military rally

8. Sinpo-class Submarine Damaged During October 19 Test Launch

9. Beijing Winter Olympics: China ‘fully understands’ why North Korea will stay away

10. North Korea’s Strict COVID-19 Policies Undermine Kim Jong Un’s Goal of Ending Hunger

11. Why we keep getting North Korea wrong

12. Hair loss emerges as new election issue in South Korea

