1/4/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 2, 5.00 pm EST. The three-hundred-thirteenth (313) day of the resistance of the Ukrainian people to russian military large-scale invasion.

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 3, 2023

3. Beijing spies stole bomb secrets on every U.S. warhead to build nuclear forces

4. Refuting the Irregular Warfare Pipedream

5. US top Middle East commander tests new model of deterring Iran

6. A new world energy order is taking shape

7. The Bird Has Been Freed, and So Has a New Era of Online Extremism

8. In search of America’s next ‘grand strategy’

9. The Fallout of a Failed Jihadist Insurgency in the Philippines

10. The Myth of America’s Ukraine Fatigue

11. America’s ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan gets more dangerous by the day

12. Ex-NATO secretary-general arrives in Taiwan

13. An unexpected glimpse of disillusionment in Russia’s trenches

14. What Explains Chinese Aggression?

15. Russia’s Rebound

16. Dollar’s demise about to explode Asia’s 2023

Korean News Content:

1. Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal

2. Former N.K. Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likely executed last year: report

3. U.S. fully committed to defending S. Korea against N. Korean hostility: White House

4. Is Kim Jong-un’s ‘Most Beloved Daughter’ North Korea’s Next Leader?

5. The World and Everything in It: January 3, 2023 - The outlook for North Korea

6. U.S., South Korea eye tabletop drills on North Korean nuclear attack

7. Fate of inter-Korean military accord hangs in balance amid Pyongyang's recalcitrance

8. South Korea, U.S. in talks over nuclear planning, tabletop exercise

9. N. Korean military claims 12 drones infiltrated South Korea

10. More than a dozen people killed in S. Hamgyong Province mine collapse

11. N. Korea conducts nationwide lectures explaining new language law

12. [Editorial] North should stop and return to dialogue

13. Debate reopens over loudspeaker broadcasts in DMZ

14. Korea to establish 'K-rice belt' in Africa