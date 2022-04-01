1/4/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races

2. Russian attack in Ukraine should bring full-time US presence on Kremlin’s doorstep, former top generals advise

3. The U.S. Is Naive About Russia. Ukraine Can’t Afford to Be.

4. Hong Kong Government Snuffs Out More Media

5. Finland insists has right to join Nato, defying Russia’s demands

6. China enters new role as Pacific Islands policeman

7. US shows an exit ramp to Russia

8. A David nation puts the global Goliath in its place

9. Analysis | Fears mount about Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine

10. Five major issues the military will face in 2022

11. 5 Places Where World War III Could Erupt in 2022

12. Opinion | The cybersecurity risk to our water supply is real. We need to prepare.

13. AUKUS deal sets off 'a very big alarm' in China

14. Solving Syria’s Crisis Starts with Sanctioning Iranian Oil

15. Judge grants relief to Navy SEALs who refused coronavirus vaccine, sued Biden administration

16. ‘Close the loopholes’: The Pentagon’s next front in its hunt for extremists

17. With Donald Trump lurking, is the U.S. sleepwalking toward calamity?

18. The Information Warfare Myth

19. How Extremism Went Mainstream

20. Static Inertia: The Legal Challenges to Making Progress on an Effective Military Information Strategy

21. The most important number for China policy

22. Taiwan people's support sought

23. The End of Cyber-Anarchy?



Korean News Content:

1. N.Korea Sends No New Year's Greeting to S.Korea, U.S.

2. North Korea Still Won't Sign the Korean War Peace Declaration

3. Food, not nukes, key to North Korea: The Statesman

4. North Korea’s Priority May be Food Over Nukes

5. Returned N.Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life

6. Seoul says N.K. defector presumed as border crosser received due settlement support

7. Boomerang case raises new concerns about defectors

8. How a Renegade Gymnast Strolled Into North Korea Like It Was No Big Deal

9. [EXCLUSIVE] In Year of Tiger, Samsung lays out 'Tiger' strategy to beat Apple

10. North Koreans, already hungry, now short of cooking oil

11. Three issues for US-Korea relations in 2022

12. North Korean prices of South Korean cosmetics skyrocket 10-fold since start of 2022

13. F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to 'avionic system issues': Air Force

14. Leading presidential candidates face mounting distrust

