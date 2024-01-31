1/31/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 30, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, January 30, 2024

3. U.S. Presses for Long Cease-Fire to Pave Way for End of Gaza War

4. Pentagon not taking Iran-backed militia pause declaration seriously

5. Chinese Hacking Against U.S. Infrastructure Threatens American Lives, Officials Say

6. With Fate of Ukraine’s Top General in Question, All Eyes Turn to Zelensky

7. How Taiwan’s New President Should Respond to Chinese Coercion

8. Transparency for Victory: How Openness Can Improve Ukraine’s Public Relations

9. Selling the War at Home (Book Review) (Russia)

10. The ICJ ruling is not a loss for Israel - Anthony Avice Du Buisson

11. CIA director: Not passing Ukraine aid would be a mistake ‘of historic proportions’

12. Ukraine’s Drone Operators Race into the Future, Mostly with Overclocked Copters

13. China Says Trump Could Abandon Taiwan If He Wins US Election

14. What Holds Japan Back

15. The Uyghurs: Kashgar Before the Catastrophe

16. Attack on US troops brings Iran confrontation closer

17. How North Korea Deterred an American Invasion in 2002

18. Watch: First Look at Guy Ritchie’s ‘Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’



Korean News Content:

1. The Rising Threat of Kim Jong Un's North Korea

2. Analysts: North Korea Seeks to Dominate South Korea Through Nuclear Coercion

3. Unification minister slams N.K. war rhetoric backers as 'anti-state'

4. S Korea labels Kim regime irrational, calls for an end to provocation

5. Bolton warns Trump could seek 'reckless' deal on N.K. nuclear program if reelected

6. N. Korea says it conducted launch of 'Hwasal-2' strategic cruise missile

7. Vice unification minister highlights role of UNC amid heightened inter-Korean tensions

8. South Korea's Yoon warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll

9. South Korea’s Nuclear Education

10. DO OR DIE Sold as ‘sex chat’ slaves and hunted like dogs through the jungle… the treacherous reality of escaping from North Korea

11. Explained | Kim Jong Un reportedly tears down father’s reunification monument. Why is it a big deal?

13. Could reports of a North Korea workers’ riot in China ‘pose threats’ to regime?