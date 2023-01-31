1/31/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 30, 2023

2. Ukraine Conflict Update - January 2023 | SOF News

3. Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says

4. U.S. military poised to secure new access to key Philippine bases

5. What to make of Air Force general’s ‘gut’ feeling war with China is coming in two years

6. What the chances of a war between the US and China actually look like, according to experts

7. ‘It was all for nothing’: Chinese count cost of Xi’s snap decision to let Covid rip

8. Recalibrating Special Operations Risk Tolerance for the Future Fight

9. If China Cracked U.S. Encryption, Why Would It Tell Us?

10. In diplomatic coup, Taiwan president speaks to Czech president-elect

11. China contacts Prague over Czech president-elect speaking to Taiwan president

12. Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted

13. Denial May Bring War - Punishment May Keep it at Bay

14. A letter to the next US president: Here’s how you can fix our military

15. China’s Indo-Pacific Folly

16. Russia Freed Prisoners to Fight Its War. Here’s How Some Fared.

17. How US Navy SEALs train new special-operations units to make the seas into 'our playground'

18. If ‘Independent’ were a party, it could dominate American politics

19. Opinion | Donald Trump Isn’t the Only One to Blame for the Capitol Riot. I’d Know.

Korean News Content:

1. Pentagon chief stresses 'unwavering' security commitment to S. Korea, reassures full 'extended deterrence'

2. As NATO reaches out to Asia, China and North Korea warn it's going too far

3. Austin reaffirms U.S. commitment, suggests more F-35 visits

4. North Korea may have tested a solid-fuel rocket engine

5. N. Korea seems to be wary of possible resurgence of COVID-19: Seoul ministry

6. South Korea, US to expand size and content of joint military drills

7. Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold consultations on N.K. provocations

8. Arrest looms for accused operators of North Korean spy ring

9. Calls for nuclear buildup a chance to widen debate, experts say

10. NK slams NATO chief's Seoul visit as 'prelude to war'

11. Promise and Perils for the Japan-South Korea-US Trilateral in 2023

12. US House resolution seeks to denounce socialism, N. Korean leaders

13. U.S., South Korea to Step Up Nuclear Deterrence Efforts Against North Korea