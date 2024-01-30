1/30/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ Faces Moment of Truth After Attacks on Israel, U.S. Base

2. Three Ways the U.S. Could Punish Iran After Fatal Drone Attack

3. Fatal drone attack similar to recent incidents in Iraq and Syria

4. Special Operations News - January 29, 2024 | SOF News

5. Drone Attack Kills Three U.S. Soldiers | SOF News

6. In Memoriam: Anthony H. Cordesman

7. Exclusive: US disabled Chinese hacking network targeting critical infrastructure

8. Spycraft and Statecraft by William J. Burns

9. The bane of Western military strategy – Technological Determinism

10. Putin Isn’t Hitler, He’s Mussolini—and Ukraine Is His Abyssinia

11. War with China would be an unmitigated strategic catastrophe

12. Setting the Record Straight on Attrition

13. Biden’s response to Jordan attack is likely to be powerful, but US is wary of triggering a wider war with Iran, officials say

14. Broad framework for a potential hostage release and ceasefire in Gaza is being presented to Hamas

15. "Oh So Social" Conversation: Gen. David Petraeus + Dr. Michael Vickers

16. IDF reveals how it floods Hamas underground world with anti-tunnel tool

17. Opinion | This Idaho plan to get rid of domestic terrorism doesn’t involve fighting it

18. Opinion: Does Biden Have a Plan to Win the War in Ukraine?

19. ABC News exclusive: Gen. CQ Brown, America's top military official, talks Iran, Israel, Trump and more

20. Playing Chess With Iran: Deterrence Without Provocation – Analysis

21. China Warns Students on Interrogation Reports at DC Airport

Korean News Content:

1. The Dangers of Overreacting to North Korea’s Provocations

2. N. Korea conducts another cruise missile launch: JCS

3. Russia supplied some 100,000 barrels of refined petroleum to N. Korea last year

4. N. Korea forms committee to carry out regional economic policy

5. N. Korea pulls out of Hong Kong, Libya in series of embassy closures: official

6. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ “Prepare for war…” Government intensifies civil defense training amid efforts to stoke crisis…tells those not attending drills that their rations, wages will be cut

7. N. Korea fires 3 missiles in a week, signals performance upgrades

8. ‘12.12: The Day’ and lessons from S. Korea-US relations

9. Is S. Korea ready for trade war planned by Trump?

10. North Korean orphans ‘volunteer’ for grueling mine and farm work

11. Analysts: China's Repatriation of North Korean Defectors Supports Pyongyang's Authoritarian Rule

12. N Korea launches rural growth committee as economy struggles

13. S. Korea’s echo chambers grow, study finds

14. N. Korean farmers express frustration at “Juche Farming Method” lectures

15 N. Korean university students complain about the state taking away their vacations.

16. Bolton warns Trump could seek 'reckless' deal on N.K. nuclear program if reelected

17. An ‘Orange Revolution’ in South Korean Politics?

18. 'A lot of punishment, no food, hard work': North Korean defector's fears for sister who will 'die in jail'

19. Secret calls and code names: The risky business of sending money to N Korea

20. The Korean War: The First Year